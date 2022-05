I had pizza at pizza hut in mangla. The ingredients were OK, the cheese was OK, the sauce was non existent and the crust was just terrible.American pizza is way way better than the Pakistani one. Crust was like a sweet bun it was horrible.I've had pizzas at other local joints too the crust is almost identical with each other. What is the reason for the crust to be this bad, is it something in the water? Or do Pakistanis just don't know how to make a good pizza?