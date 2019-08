The government of namely ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF Pakistan has failed to lift up the Kashmir issue or to even show a little seriousness in its solution.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is undoubtedly a true leader for Pakistan after Jinnah, who came with the vision to take Pakistan to new heights but........ The idiots and fools who came up with him never let Pakistan climb the right ladder



* Foreign Minister was made that man who was starving for seat of CM

* A lawyer was made Minister of Science and Technology

* GDA candidates with most allegations of corruption were made ministers

* Azam Sawati despite his cruelty was again made minister.

* Never seen face of Sis. Yasmin Rashid since she became health minister

* Never seen Sis. Sheerin Mazari rushing to human right councils and meetings on international level to discuss Kashmir issue





Undoubtedly, IK wants perfection in the fate of Pakistan. But cockroaches always rush him out of his room.



F.Jeffery said an excellent sentence.

"There was not a single coverage of media on Kashmir issue before India revoked Article 370, now you see all airing Kashmir content"





We are only left with two options to go for, due to the inadequate acts by our foreign ministry, in fact by all the ministries !



* Attack and take Kashmir

* Cool down and stay calm, just bring Breaking NeWS of ringing the bell of Security council again like 1948, a place where no decision has been made since last 71 years on Kashmir issue.



As our most dear FM quoted "We can't fight a war with India"

it only means, e are going with option 2



*The Ummah is for sure dead at all, not a 1% chancs of their awakening

*Pakistan alone on Kashmir issue, with some bit support from China



(I travelled through out Lahore today, just to get some air. No where it seemed to look if Pak Government is a little serious about Kashmir issue. Everywhere big Pak flags, seen only very few Kashmiri flags and those all in small size. All lahore filled with so much lighting, i can't explain, never seen before. While govt says, we will celebrate Kashmir day (14-Aug) in very simple manner.)





--------Result------------



Option 2 is for sure.



*Kashmir will be absorbed in to Indian territory

*Women and Young girls will be subjected to Sex slavery

*Indian jails will be filled with Muslim kashmiri people.



Hindus will be majority in Kashmir.



Only a miracle will happen if this prooves wrong.

