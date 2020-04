It will be a completely brand new and different assault rifle and will be used besides standardized BD-08. According to "The Bangladesh Defence Analyst"-"The Bangladesh Army is testing new assault rifles and SMGs to replace the aged firearms used by Special Forces units. Eventually regular units will be issued with the new kit however that may take time. Interestingly evaluation of 5.56mm calibre rifles are on. Most of the weapons are from Western sources including US, Germany, Belgium and so on. No Chinese weapons in the system."