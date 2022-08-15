What's behind Tsai's facade of Taiwan democracy?​

DPP is a Nazi like party.



1) It got votes by instigating hatred and fear toward China mainlan. One of its slogan is 抗中保台. Resist China to protect Taiwan. This slogan was made by DPP when KMT was in Taiwan government and China mainland and Taiwan were still in good relationship.



2) It got votes by instigating hatred among Taiwan people themselves. Nazi differentiated Jews from other Germans. Here in Taiwan 98% people are Hans immigrants. DPP differentiated late immigrants(Most of them fled from China mainland with Chiang Kai-shek after 1949 civil war) from others. Late immigrants are called 外省人(non-Taiwanese). Others are called 本省人，呆湾郎（locals). DPP says it protects interest of locals. India's Modi also uses this tactic to win election by instigating hatred to Muslims.



3) Democracy is just a tool of DPP( Democratic Progressive Party).



a, Samely like Nazi, it was sponsored by US. After World War 2, every party or interest group has to protray itself as a democracy advocator to gain more money from US. DPP is not an exception.

b, Democracy is only way DPP can grab political power. KMT dictators were all non-Taiwanese. They used democracy as a weapon to hit KMT. By the way, TSMC was found by KMT dictator and all the founders were non-Taiwanese. They were all born in China mainland.

c, DPP wants to highlight their difference from non-Taiwanese and China mainland. Democracy is perfect pretext.