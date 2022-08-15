What's new

What's behind Tsai's facade of Taiwan democracy?

[14/08, 05:33] S C M:

What's behind Tsai's facade of Taiwan democracy?​

The West may consider Taiwan the watchdog of democracy in China, but to the people from the region, it is a facade. It hides the clampdown on the opposition and media by the island's authoritarian leader Tsai Ing-wen. Joanna Lei, a former legislator based in Taipei, and Teng Jianqun, researcher at the China Institute of International Studies, talk about Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit. The conclusion: Pelosi is an old China baiter who was taken in by Taiwan's democratic facade. In reality, the U.S. has turned "a blind eye" to people's oppression and suffering in Taiwan.

[14/08, 05:41] S C M: İ've always maintain the fact that a strong Japanese motive is swooping an undercurrent agenda to make Taiwan a puppet state.

Their accomplice will be the Americans.
[14/08, 11:18] (English Tranlation below)

台灣官府實情，想不到整批高官都是鬼影！

李登輝、不姓李
原名：岩里登辉，日本血統
祖籍：日本青森县三沢

蔡英文、不姓蔡
原名：梅原英文，日本血统祖籍：日本岩手县二户

陳吉仲、不姓陳
原名：户冢积冢日本血统
祖籍：日本网走市北海道

賴清德、不姓賴
原名：寺冈清德，日本血统祖籍：日本福岛县田村

陳菊、不姓陳
原名：进藤冢菊，日本血统
祖籍：日本青森县黑石

陳水扁、不姓陳
原名：岛袋水扁，日本血统祖籍：日本岩手县八幡平

謝長廷、不姓謝
原名：冈部长廷，日本血统 祖籍：日本福岛县小野町

蘇貞昌、不姓蘇
原名：本田贞昌，日本血统祖籍：日本福岛县南相马市

林義雄、不姓林
原名：小岛义雄，日本血统
祖籍：日本网走市北海道

原來他們全都是日本鬼子！

當你讀完有兩個選擇～

1、把他傳播出去
2、就當没看过

無論您有多忙，請發出去！

Google Translation:

The truth about the Taiwanese government - it is unexpected that the entire group of high-ranking officials are devils!

Li Tenghui, not Li
Original name: Toki Iwasato, of Japanese descent
Native: Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, Japan

Tsai Ing-wen, not surnamed Tsai
Original name: Umehara in English, Japanese ancestry, ancestral home: Nihu, Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Chen Jizhong, not surnamed Chen
Formerly name: Totsuka Sekizuka Japanese descent
Native: Hokkaido, Abashiri City, Japan

Lai Qingde, no surname Lai
Original name: Teraoka Kiyotoku, Japanese ancestry Ancestral home: Tamura, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan

Chen Ju, not surnamed Chen
Original name: Shintozuka Chrysanthemum, of Japanese descent
Native: Kuroishi, Aomori Prefecture, Japan

Chen Shuibian, not surnamed Chen
Former name: Shimabukuro Mizubian, Japanese ancestry, Hachimantai, Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Xie Changting, no surname Xie
Former name: Oka Shrine, of Japanese origin. Native: Ono Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan

Su Zhenchang, not surnamed Su
Original name: Honda Sadasho, Japanese ancestry Ancestral home: Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan

Lin Yixiong, not surnamed Lin
Original name: Kojima Yoshio, of Japanese descent
Native: Hokkaido, Abashiri City, Japan

It turns out that they are all Japanese devils!
 
DPP is a Nazi like party.

1) It got votes by instigating hatred and fear toward China mainlan. One of its slogan is 抗中保台. Resist China to protect Taiwan. This slogan was made by DPP when KMT was in Taiwan government and China mainland and Taiwan were still in good relationship.

2) It got votes by instigating hatred among Taiwan people themselves. Nazi differentiated Jews from other Germans. Here in Taiwan 98% people are Hans immigrants. DPP differentiated late immigrants(Most of them fled from China mainland with Chiang Kai-shek after 1949 civil war) from others. Late immigrants are called 外省人(non-Taiwanese). Others are called 本省人，呆湾郎（locals). DPP says it protects interest of locals. India's Modi also uses this tactic to win election by instigating hatred to Muslims.

3) Democracy is just a tool of DPP( Democratic Progressive Party).

a, Samely like Nazi, it was sponsored by US. After World War 2, every party or interest group has to protray itself as a democracy advocator to gain more money from US. DPP is not an exception.
b, Democracy is only way DPP can grab political power. KMT dictators were all non-Taiwanese. They used democracy as a weapon to hit KMT. By the way, TSMC was found by KMT dictator and all the founders were non-Taiwanese. They were all born in China mainland.
c, DPP wants to highlight their difference from non-Taiwanese and China mainland. Democracy is perfect pretext.
 

