who were receiving support from Kabul. Then the Taliban came and took them from both sides. Both sides were happy to let the other side fall to the Taliban, so this allowed the Taliban to easily take over.”He also has observed this dynamic in Takhar:Amid all this bad news from northern Afghanistan, one good news story is that Islamic State — the terror group that has developed a presence in Afghanistan, mainly in the east, and was notoriously targeted in recent weeks by the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal — has struggled to gain a strong foothold in northern Afghanistan. Zia, who previously served as head of Afghanistan’s counterterrorism unit and deputy chief of the Afghan intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, contends: “My background is intelligence so I know exactly what is going on in this area. I do not have any information or knowledge of Daesh [another name for Islamic State] being in this area, which includes Takhar, Baghlan, Badakhshan and Kunduz.”The Islamic State’s weak presence in northern Afghanistan, a region near Central Asia, also undercuts Russia’s justification for engaging with — and, according to U.S. military officials, supplying arms to — the Taliban. Moscow’s rationale is that the Taliban can serve as a deterrent against the presence and spread of Islamic State in Central Asia. And yet, the Taliban arguably serves as a greater threat to Central Asia than does Islamic State.Consider the widely reported alliance between the Taliban and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU). As Zia explains, “Russia’s backing of the Taliban only creates more problems for the areas they [Russia] claim to have concerns about – the Central Asian countries. They are supporting a terrorist organization that for the long term will be strategically more dangerous for Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan because their militants are with the Taliban.”U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster recently said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “acting against the Russian people’s interest” in his support of the Taliban, who “overlap with groups like the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, and other terrorist groups that pose a great threat to Russia.”Russia clearly knows all this. Consequently, its peddling of the engage-the-Taliban-to-deter-Islamic State narrative is likely meant to mask its real intention: Undermine the United States by strengthening Washington’s core foe in Afghanistan.And yet, the United States is already being undermined in Afghanistan, regardless of what the Russians may be up to. The Taliban’s major gains across northern Afghanistan, a region that once enjoyed relative stability, accentuate America’s failure to help beleaguered Afghan forces rein in an insurgency that in many ways has never looked stronger.