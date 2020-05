Ertugrul is someone who Ali can relate to.



“Ertugrul is conflicted by the decisions of his immediate family members. He has a wife and a mother. He’s responsible for his sister and brother. He has to take care of his children and with all this, he’s also responsible for his destiny.



“I can not associate with a Western hero because he’s generally a single, orphan, dejected guy who has a very good heart. But he is still a loner. With Ertugrul, there’s a subtle embedeness of family values and faith and all of that comes out as a good role model for my children.”

