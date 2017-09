16 years have passed since US invasion of Afghanistan. We have been hearing the rhetoric of Building Afghanistan by Indians since 2001. Were there really Indians involved in nation building in Afghanistan or were they merely a handful of intelligence operatives? There was a lot of hype. Had it been true, we should have seen at least a bit of transformation in Afghanistan. I see nothing. Save an odd dam renovation here and one off movie making for publicity (Kabul Express) whose crew had been provided security by commandos, I see nothing happening on ground zero. In this period, an entire new generation of Afghans have grown up. This much time should probably suffice to see some effect. But nothing is visible. Was the reconstruction effort in Afghanistan actually a smokescreen for subversive activities?

