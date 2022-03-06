What you guys think, out of 8 atomic powers 5 did not voted in American's favor? Is this a sign of new world order?

As we all know Russia is biggest country on earth by size n number of atomic bombs n energy power house . China is largest in population economic n atomic power . India second in population n atomic power . Pakistan is 5th in population n atomic power. North Korea is there with some atomic bombs They have atomic bombs and their compaine land on the world map shows power of Asia. It feel like Russia allied with Asian power houses to counter usa and Europe. Add Iran in this it gona be no go zone for usa. What are Your thoughts guys.
