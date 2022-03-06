What you guys think, out of 8 atomic powers 5 did not voted in American's favor? Is this a sign of new world order?

Money favors China, but China isn't the only country in the world with powerful economy, even they are sellers not buyers



It's the EU, North America thier sanctions and money power is matched by non because they're consumers

Rest of the world is more like shop owners and they're buyers



You can tell who is more powerful in this system, especially when it comes to sanctions etc



This hard/soft powers are old world problems nowadays big economics, especially consumer driven are the real powerhouses of the world