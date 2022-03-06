What's new

What you guys think, out of 8 atomic powers 5 did not voted in American's favor? Is this a sign of new world order?

Cash GK

Cash GK

Sep 20, 2015
As we all know Russia is biggest country on earth by size n number of atomic bombs n energy power house . China is largest in population economic n atomic power . India second in population n atomic power . Pakistan is 5th in population n atomic power. North Korea is there with some atomic bombs They have atomic bombs and their compaine land on the world map shows power of Asia. It feel like Russia allied with Asian power houses to counter usa and Europe. Add Iran in this it gona be no go zone for usa. What are Your thoughts guys.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

Sep 20, 2015
Sainthood 101 said:
As long as world's biggest economies are voting with US than all is fine
Other kinda power soft/hard don't really matter all that much
Every power is money driven
As elen musk recently said usa has 60 trillions usd unpaid bills. Other hand China has trillions of dollars forex reserves. It means according to your argument money favors China then..
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Cash GK said:
As elen musk recently said usa has 60 trillions usd unpaid bills. Other hand China has trillions of dollars forex reserves. It means according to your argument money favors China then..
Money favors China, but China isn't the only country in the world with powerful economy, even they are sellers not buyers

It's the EU, North America thier sanctions and money power is matched by non because they're consumers
Rest of the world is more like shop owners and they're buyers

You can tell who is more powerful in this system, especially when it comes to sanctions etc

This hard/soft powers are old world problems nowadays big economics, especially consumer driven are the real powerhouses of the world
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

Sep 20, 2015
Sainthood 101 said:
Money favors China, but China isn't the only country in the world with powerful economy, even they are sellers not buyers

It's the EU, North America thier sanctions and money power is matched by non because they're consumers
Rest of the world is more like shop owners and they're buyers

You can tell who is more powerful in this system, especially when it comes to sanctions etc

This hard/soft powers are old world problems nowadays big economics, especially consumer driven are the real powerhouses of the world
For counter argument. Swift vs chines chip system. Correct me if I am wrong. Since the start of chines chip system from 2015 they all ready made 13 trillions dollars traders around the world. Then now they have system against Visa and master card. As we know Iran n North Korea survived sanctions via making payments with bitcoins. As we all know chines have digital yuan available for world. Which will make Russians life easy. Chines had lunch bank against world Bank n imf as well. Correct me if I am wrong. Chines are preparing things quietly.
 
Wood

Wood

Mar 30, 2013
Pakistan is the only party that seems to have switched sides in this group. Others have largely aligned the same way historically.

Nuclear status does not mean anything btw.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

Sep 20, 2015
Wood said:
Pakistan is the only party that seems to have switched sides in this group. Others have largely aligned the same way historically.

Nuclear status does not mean anything btw.
What you think why mighty nato n usa are not attacking Russians?
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
Western Bloc controls the global financial high ground at this time. This conflict may encourage other nations to setup independent financial structures but this will take time to have an effect on relative positions. Demographic decline in Europe and east Asia will also have huge impacts global power structure in the next 100 years. MENA's importance just skyrocketed over the next 100 years,IMO.....it needs to stay neutral focus on peace and development with an independent financial system.
 
Wood

Wood

Mar 30, 2013
Cash GK said:
What you think why mighty nato n usa are not attacking Russians?
I think that if NATO should fight against Russia, that will open a route for China to take Taiwan. NATO allies cannot afford to stretch their resources across the two arenas.

US has made it clear that China is their enemy. Even though Europe may worry about Putin more, NATO cannot go against American control.

Everything I've said above is unsubstantiated speculation :pop:
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Feb 6, 2017
Cash GK said:
As we all know Russia is biggest country on earth by size n number of atomic bombs n energy power house . China is largest in population economic n atomic power . India second in population n atomic power . Pakistan is 5th in population n atomic power. They have atomic bombs and their compaine land on the world map shows power of Asia. It feel like Russia allied with Asian power houses to counter usa and Europe. Add Iran in this it gona be no go zone for usa. What are Your thoughts guys.
We can only hope for a more just and honest world order.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
Wood said:
Pakistan is the only party that seems to have switched sides in this group. Others have largely aligned the same way historically.

Nuclear status does not mean anything btw.
Nope China was tilted toward USA after the Nixon visit. GCC as well has shifted to become neutral. From the American perspective, China, GCC and Pakistan are out of its camp replaced by India.....this has only led to failure for the USA.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

Sep 20, 2015
Wood said:
I think that if NATO should fight against Russia, that will open a route for China to take Taiwan. NATO allies cannot afford to stretch their resources across the two arenas.

US has made it clear that China is their enemy. Even though Europe may worry about Putin more, NATO cannot go against American control.

Everything I've said above is unsubstantiated speculation :pop:
What kind of shit did you smoke. Must be some cheep Colombian stuff
 
Waqas

Waqas

Aug 11, 2015
Menace2Society said:
The world is realigning.

Once Russia subdue Ukraine, China will make a move on Taiwan.

After that eastern bloc will establish their own financial infrastructure and start integrating allies.
And Pakistan will be the top dog of this group, unlike the slave of the last one.
 

