What ya eating?

Pakhtoon yum

Pakhtoon yum

Dec 17, 2018
Post picture of what you guys eat, day to day. From breakfast to any snacks you might enjoy. I'm interested to know what people around the world eat, at home. Not street food or anything, just what you might eat regularly.
Post pictures and a small discription.
Everyone is encouraged to take part.
 
Microsoft

Mar 19, 2019
Bro if you posted this 5mins earlier...Just finished up a cheeseburger from a local bengali place. Only $3.75 that makes it cheaper than McDonald's and it was tastier than the best burger place in town.
 
Pakhtoon yum

Dec 17, 2018
For breakfast today, I had 2 homemade breakfast sandwiches. A chicken Frankfurt and milk tea.
The breakfast sandwiches were made of English muffins, sunnyside eggs and Peshawari kababs, with a spicy ketchup.
20190412_143220.jpg
20190412_143103.jpg
 
BDforever

Feb 12, 2013
OK i will post tomorrow :enjoy:
 
KhalaiMakhlooq

Dec 6, 2018
My eating is as follows:

Coffee = Coffee with Brown Sugar and Full Fat Milk (5 cups a day)

Drinks = Coca Cola Original (3 x 2 litre bottles a week )

Food at home = Pizza with peppers, onions, chicken, beef, tomato, chilli and sweetcorn + Garlic bread with Cheese + Chips (4 times a week same meal)

Breakfast = Cornflakes or Weetabix with full fat milk + White bread toast x 2

Luxuries = Amber Leaf Tobacco

The rest is social eating out at restaurants. Water intake is very low, less than 1 litre a week. Blood sugar is perfect, body weight is stable, I do not catch colds or flu’s when others have it. I am healthier than most people my age and I have had this exact diet for more than 4 years. My hair is strong and nails are strong and my skin is clear without blemishes or spots and all is well.

Sorry cant upload a photo as not eating right now

The key to staying healthy = dont drink the water
 

