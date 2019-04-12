What ya eating?

My eating is as follows:



Coffee = Coffee with Brown Sugar and Full Fat Milk (5 cups a day)



Drinks = Coca Cola Original (3 x 2 litre bottles a week )



Food at home = Pizza with peppers, onions, chicken, beef, tomato, chilli and sweetcorn + Garlic bread with Cheese + Chips (4 times a week same meal)



Breakfast = Cornflakes or Weetabix with full fat milk + White bread toast x 2



Luxuries = Amber Leaf Tobacco



The rest is social eating out at restaurants. Water intake is very low, less than 1 litre a week. Blood sugar is perfect, body weight is stable, I do not catch colds or flu’s when others have it. I am healthier than most people my age and I have had this exact diet for more than 4 years. My hair is strong and nails are strong and my skin is clear without blemishes or spots and all is well.



The key to staying healthy = dont drink the water