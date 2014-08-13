What would you like to have in the JF-17

These are the current Specifications: Specifications JF-17 Specifications: General Crew One Maiden Flight August, 2003 Type Multi-Role Cost $15m-$25m Dimensions Length 14.9 m 49 ft Height 4.77 m 15.6 ft Wing Area 24.4 m² 263 ft² Weights Empty Weight 6,411 kg 14,134 lb Maximum Take-Off Weight 12,474 kg 27,500 lb Maximum Landing Weight 7,802 kg 17,200 lb Fuel Weight 2,268 kg 5000 lb Performance Maximum Speed 1,910 km/h – 1,187 m/h 1.6 Mach Ferry Range 2,037 km 1,266 miles Operational Radius 1,352 km 850 miles Service Ceiling 16,794 m 55,500 ft Thrust/Weight 0.95 G-Limit +8 / -3 Hardpoints 7 Engine Name Klimov RD-93 Guizhou WS-13 Type Turbofan Turbofan Origin Russia China Number of Engines One One Dry Thrust 49.4 kN 51.2 kN Thrust After Burner 84.4 kN 86.37 kN JF-17 Specifications | JF-17 Thunder It's now clear that the Specification of JF-17, after an exhaustive research covering all known sources, is more or less the data published by the current PAC's website, IDEAS 2008 & 2012, and Zhuhai 2012's factsheets. To round off, the Latest and Valid Specs for the JF-17 Thunder Fighter Aircraft is as follows. Technical Data Sheet * Empty Weight - 6586 kgs / 14520 lbs * Engine Thrust - Emergency takeoff Thrust - 8700 kgf / 19200 lbf - Afterburner Thrust - 8300 kgf / 18300 lbf * Radar Range(Detection) - 75 km for 3m2 target * Speed - Mach 1.6 * Weapons Payload - 4600 kgs / 10141lbs * Ferry Range - 2037 km / 1100 nm Updated & Valid JF-17 Specifications / Technical Data Sheet So, what would you like to add to it, modify or any new idea for materials, avionicsand design?