  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

What would you like to have in the JF-17

Discussion in 'JF-17 Thunder' started by The SC, Aug 13, 2014.

    These are the current Specifications:

    Specifications
    JF-17 Specifications:

    General
    Crew One
    Maiden Flight August, 2003
    Type Multi-Role
    Cost $15m-$25m
    Dimensions
    Length 14.9 m 49 ft
    Height 4.77 m 15.6 ft
    Wing Area 24.4 m² 263 ft²
    Weights
    Empty Weight 6,411 kg 14,134 lb
    Maximum Take-Off Weight 12,474 kg 27,500 lb
    Maximum Landing Weight 7,802 kg 17,200 lb
    Fuel Weight 2,268 kg 5000 lb
    Performance
    Maximum Speed 1,910 km/h – 1,187 m/h 1.6 Mach
    Ferry Range 2,037 km 1,266 miles
    Operational Radius 1,352 km 850 miles
    Service Ceiling 16,794 m 55,500 ft
    Thrust/Weight 0.95
    G-Limit +8 / -3
    Hardpoints 7
    Engine
    Name Klimov RD-93 Guizhou WS-13
    Type Turbofan Turbofan
    Origin Russia China
    Number of Engines One One
    Dry Thrust 49.4 kN 51.2 kN
    Thrust After Burner 84.4 kN 86.37 kN

    JF-17 Specifications | JF-17 Thunder


    It's now clear that the Specification of JF-17, after an exhaustive research covering all known sources, is more or less the data published by the current PAC's website, IDEAS 2008 & 2012, and Zhuhai 2012's factsheets.
    To round off, the Latest and Valid Specs for the JF-17 Thunder Fighter Aircraft is as follows.
    Technical Data Sheet
    * Empty Weight - 6586 kgs / 14520 lbs
    * Engine Thrust
    - Emergency takeoff Thrust - 8700 kgf / 19200 lbf
    - Afterburner Thrust - 8300 kgf / 18300 lbf
    * Radar Range(Detection) - 75 km for 3m2 target
    * Speed - Mach 1.6
    * Weapons Payload - 4600 kgs / 10141lbs
    * Ferry Range - 2037 km / 1100 nm

    Updated & Valid JF-17 Specifications / Technical Data Sheet

    So, what would you like to add to it, modify or any new idea for materials, avionicsand design?
     
    In a nutshell: an old, but up to date article on the JF-17

    According to the JF-17's engineers at Chengdu, the JF-17 has the world's second combat aircraft to have DSI intakes. These intakes reduce weight, costs and complexity while improving performance. The intake reduces one of the three major forward scatters of an aircraft that typically represents between 30%-35% of the RCS of an aircraft. While the JF-17 began with a similar wing design concept to the F-16, The JF-17 has incorporated a leading-edge root extension that is similar in concept to the F/A-18. The leading-edge root extension (LERX) covers an area of about 9% of the Wing area. This has led to an improved Center of Gravity (CG) and better harmonization of its multirole capability by taking advantage of the pitch digital fly-by-wire Flight Control Systems (FCS) and the variations possible with the LERX.

    The result of this is to improve control of the aircraft and to lower supersonic drag. Given the low margins on this class of combat aircraft, such improvement represent a significant feat.

    The JF-17's Man Machine Interface (MMI), with full Hands On Throttle-And-Stick (HOTAS) and glass cockpit represent a truly 4+ generation in combat aircraft. The aircraft has the capability to perform air defense, interdiction, airfield strike, precision strike, and escort missions. While deep penetrations into Indian airspace may not be in the order of the day, given the close proximity of many Indian airfields and military installations, the JF-17 can play a significant role for the PAF, even in strike, a role sometimes overlooked by analysts. With the latest modifications and the newer version of the RD-93 (or WS-13), the JF-17 will be able to perform at a large radius of action.

    In terms of meeting PAF's specifications, the JF-17 has the distinction of exceeding the PAF Air Staff requirements, including (surprisingly), for the attack role.

    The Russian RD-93, despite "engineered" controversy by the Indian media, is slated to power at least the initial batches of the JF-17. The RD-93 is to be equiped with advanced crystal blade technology and a Digital Electronic Engine Control (DEEC). Other than improving the engine performance, the DEEC results in carefree handling under a wide range of conditions and at virtually all relevant altitudes.

    The JF-17 has been designed from day one for ease of operations and maintainability. One such feature is that of a single point pressure refueling system. This significantly reduces the turn around time, meaning more sorties can be generated, while maintenance intensive Indian aircraft remain grounded. This is furthered by the modular maintenance design of the aircraft. The level of the serviceability and ease of general maintenance is further illustrated by how panels and components are installed at man's height and a full computer-controlled fault diagnosis and analysis system can be relied upon.

    JF-17 II: Evolution Continued

    The JF-17 is a truly remarkable plane. Starting from the basic designs that Chengdu and the PAF were tinkering with, the Super-7 with basically a MiG-21 with side intakes, it has evolved into a completely different beast. The Internet Military Aviation community was taken by complete surprise, almost shock when the JF-17 came out with a modern cockpit, DSI intakes and previously unseen quality of build.

    Yet, when even the most ardent followers of the program had thought that the JF-17 had fully evolved, it has once again surprised all of us in its next evolution. It is likely that this evolution is going to take shape after the second batch. Changes are comprehensive and across the board and include greater range, lower RCS, AESA radar and a new engine with greater TWR (thrust to weight ratio).

    The lower RCS is to be reached using new materials, including advanced composites. A new RAM paint is also rumored that is said to be similar to that being used on the F-35. The nose will see comprehensive redesign and is rumored to incorporate a new AESA radar set of Chinese origin. One proposition is that the single tail is replaced with twin-tails similar to the F-35. A new DSI is also projected that will further lower RCS.

    The TWR of the engine is projected to increase with the WS-13, which are likely to go into the second batch. The iteration of the WS-13, possibly the "WS-13A" is likely to go into the stealthier JF-17. Another painted scenario is of a further iteration of the RD-93. This will marginally increase the TWR further, which itself will increase the TWR marginally.

    However, this increase in the TWR of the engine will be moderated by the increase in the wing size, greater internal fuel and the twin tails, amongst other weight increases. On the other hand, newer materials and over all weight decreasing projects in turn will moderate these weight increases.

    The stealthier JF-17 will incorporate a larger wing, improving higher altitude maneuverability. This is a crucial aspect that is increasingly becoming important in BVR combat, where the higher and faster jets can in some form take pot shots at slower and lower BVR platforms. Another aspect of the larger wing will be increased internal fuel carrying capacity. This is addresses one of the areas that the JF-17 is weaker in - range and the ability to stay on station longer.

    The nose, vital areas of the cockpit as well as a whole host of other technical areas will be addressed. the nose will in fact be fully redesigned around a new AESA radar and be formated to lower RCS. The DSI design is also being redesigned to better accommodate and optimize higher altitudes and higher speeds. A second generation of the onboard information collection, dissemination and display will be incorporated.

    However, thrust vectoring will not be incorporated, neither will be internal carriage of weapons. This planned version may or may not go into production. However, all, most or many of the changes may be incorporated into the third batch of 50 being ordered by Pakistan. My personal opinion is that this prototype is more of a technology demonstrator. Major changes would not be appropriate unless a major export customer is found. I would think however that all the minor changes, as well as a few crucial major ones will be incorporated. This is likely to include the new engine, as well as the larger wings. Stealth features should also be incorporated but major redesign is likely to be avoided for the 3rd batch production models (such as twin tails and new nose). This version will be targeted for export and will not be part of the Chinese arsenal.

    Much of this data is based on rumor, informed speculation and some insider sources. I am grateful to the military aviation community on the web, including Pakdef (particularly pshamim) as well as the dozen or so of the top Chinese military forums.[​IMG]
    Note: Picture does not necessarily indicate future design.

    Pervez Shamim of Pakdef recently adds:

    Some more interesting news. We are aware of many of them. But thought that let me share what I heard recently.

    We have seen the controversy regarding the JF-17 engines but now this matter is amicably resolved. And as result Pakistan has received the small batch of two (SBP) this year and doubts subsided. Before the end of this year, another six similar fighters are expected to arrive in Pakistan together with arms and the whole system within this month.

    According to plan, the first installment of Pakistan produced- JF-17 next year will have air refueling capability with further improvements in the design. The new production JF-17 will be inducted in 2009. By 2015 Pakistan Air Force plans to replace all the A-5C (strong 5 - C), Mirage 3 and 5, and F-7 - P / PG.

    In addition, the activities with and by foreign buyers has already started and a number of countries have shown strong interest in the JF-17.

    In regards to the engines, Pakistan is not involved in the Sino-Russian RD-93 engine contract, but the Russians have made an oral commitment to Pakistan that it will not stop the transfer of RD-93 engines.
    Taking into account the development of engine technology in the next RD-93 may be the new RD-93B replacement. The new engine thrust will have 10% increase. At the same time China is also developing its own aircraft engine and it may actually produce the RD-93B in China and that will ensure the supply of Jf-17 engines in the long run.

    My Pakistani sources say that the new engine’s performance is superior to RD-93. More composite material will be added to the Fuselage. JF-17's Thrust-Weight Ratio will increase with increase in thrust.

    The new engine will also provide China and Pakistan with advantage and will enable JF-17 to compete directly with the Russian MIG-29OVT

    JF-17 in other areas have also been improved. Aerodynamic improvements have increased their mobility, as well as the ability to engage in a variety of tasks. The small batches manufactured JF-17 is likely to represent the ultimate models of aircraft body Design. Particularly noteworthy is the central fuselage of DSI inlet used in the JF-17 has brought some stealth capability. Other improvements include reduced body weight, through redesigned interior more space has been created, an increase of the fuel carrying capacity, and increased range. Aircraft will achieve speed of 1.8 Mach. After the the improved engine, aircraft’s performance will further be enhanced. The new information shows that the current design will be frozen for the next three years before some further changes are introduced.

    Other internal changes that are taking place include the introduction of entire telex control and a more advanced electronic equipment. The new batches will include an IRST. The JF-17 has the all-glass cockpit as we already know, and the first 50 JF-17 will be installed with KLJ-10 radar. Pakistan Air Force is very satisfied with the performance of this radar

    In fact there is a reason for making the KLJ-10 radar development very important as it will be put into the first batch of JF-17 for launch of SD-10 giving them the BVR capability. Pakistan Air Force has sought this core capability for a long time, and the JF-17 will be able to shoulder the huge air defense burden. Though there has benn some recent talk of Rc-400 and they may be integrated with the 2nd batch production, Pakistan Air Force ultimately will choose a more advanced AESA radar and the negotiation are already underway with Western suppliers unless China who has been working to develop one can come up with the AESA soon. PAF has not made a decision yet, but it is believed that with the second batch of JF-17 military service, the issue will be resolved .

    Finally, the Pakistan Air Force will also use the data chain technology to achieve communication between different platforms for safety data transmission. In 2009 PAF expect to have Saab 2000 ready and gain the ability to use data links, JF-17 will also possesses advanced electronic warfare system, which is still in shrouds, New aircrafts will also have the missile attack Early Warning System (MAWS) sensors. With the new improvements in electronic warfare capability, PAF bekieves that the JF-17 once put into service will be second only to the F-16C BLOCK 52.

    Domestic production JF-17

    In 2008, Pakistan is confident of producing annualy 15 aircrafts, and gradually increase to an annual 25 to 30. Pakistan may double the production capacity if PAF wants the replacement of existing inventory on rapid and enhanced time table.

    Pakistan is also hoping that 50% of the electronics and fuselage will be locally produced in Pakistan.
    Grande Strategy
     
    Yet another article to make most known specs at your disposal:

    JF-17
    AIRCRAFT

    [​IMG]
    JF-17 Thunder is an advanced, light-weight, all weather, day / night multi-role fighter aircraft; developed as a joint venture between Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAC) of China. It possesses excellent air-to-air and air-to-surface combat capabilities. The state-of-the art avionics, optimally integrated sub-systems, computerized flight controls and capability to employ latest weapons provides decisive advantage to JF-17 over adversaries of same class. This, all weather, multi-role light combat fighter has remarkable high combat manoeuvrability at medium and low altitudes. With effective firepower, agility and combat survivability, the aircraft is likely to emerge as a potent platform for any air force.
    Progress
    The first JF-17 prototype aircraft (called FC-1) was rolled out in May 2003. It made its first flight in August 2003. Later on, two more prototype aircraft were added for basic structure, flight qualities, performance and engine flight testing while two prototype aircraft were involved in comprehensive avionics flight testing. The basic flight testing was completed in 2007 which also marked the arrival of JF-17 Thunder aircraft in Pakistan where it was formally presented to the nation as a Pakistan Day gift on 23 March 2007. A Test and Evaluation Flight was established at PAC Kamra which carried out the detailed operational evaluation of the aircraft as well as the training of ground and air crew. The JF-17 aircraft has been formally inducted in Pakistan Air Force by replacing A-5 aircraft of an Operational Squadron of PAF. The aircraft was show cased for the first time at Farnborough Air Show UK in the year 2010. [​IMG]
    Production
    Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) holds the exclusive rights of 58% of JF-17 airframe co-production work. A comprehensive infrastructure comprising state of the art machines and required skilled human resource has very quickly been developed at the Complex. The final assembly and flight testing of the aircraft was the first JF-17 co-production activity to start at PAC. The first PAC produced aircraft was handed over to Pakistan Air Force in November 2009. Since then, aircraft are being produced regularly to meet the required schedule. The co-production of sub assemblies and structural parts has also commenced and is sequentially attaining the sustained production status. Besides upgrading the production system, PAC has also upgraded its quality, technology and archive management systems to meet the production and management standards of a 3rd generation fighter aircraft.
    Specifications
    Physical Parameters
    Length 49 ft
    Height 15.5 ft
    Wingspan 31 ft
    Empty Weight 14,520 lb

    Performance Parameters
    Maximum Take Off Weight 27,300 lb
    Max Mach No 1.6
    Maximum Speed 700 Knots IAS
    Service Ceiling 55,500 ft
    Thrust to Weight Ratio 0.95
    Maximum Engine Thrust 19,000 lb
    G Limit +8,-3
    Ferry Range 1,880 NM

    Armament
    No of Stations 07
    Total Load Capacity 3400 lb
    [​IMG]
    Design Features
    Aerodynamic Configuration
    • Bifurcated side air inlet with incorporation of latest
      BUMP intake technology for improved performance
    • Leading edge maneuvering flaps
    • Trailing edge flaps
    • Twin Ventral Fins

    Landing Gear
    • Nose gear with steering
    • Main gear with paddle controlled hydraulic brakes and
      anti-skid braking system.

    Comfortable Cockpit Escape and Egress System
    • NVG compatible cockpit conforming to US MIL
      Standard, suitable for 3% to 98% percentile range of pilots.
    • Single Piece Stretch Acrylic Transparent Canopy
      providing a good all around Field of Vie
    • Ejection Seat
      • a- Latest Martin Baker high performance ejection seat
      • b- Canopy Severance System for additional safety
      • c- French Oxygen Regulation System
      • d- Passive Leg Restraint System
    Environment Control System and Oxygen System
    • Effective control of cockpit pressure and temperature
    • Effective temperature and humidity control of cockpit
      and avionics for optimum performance
    • Efficient Anti G system for Pilot
    • Oxygen supply duration three hours

    Flight Control System
    • Composite Flight Control System comprising
      conventional controls with stability augmentation in roll
      and yaw axis and fly by wire in pitch axis
    • Quad-redundancy in Fly By Wire System
    • Autopilot with Altitude hold and Attitude hold modes

    Fuel System
    • Total internal fuel 5130 lb (3000 liters)
    • Single point pressure refueling system
    • External Fuel
      • a- One centre line drop tank 800 liters
      • b- Two under wing drop tanks 800/1100 liters
    Avionics Suite

    [​IMG]
    The avionics suite makes the JF-17 an effective weapon platform. The glass cockpit and hands on throttle and stick (HOTAS) controls reduce pilot workload. Accurate navigation and weapon aiming information on the head up display help the pilot achieve his mission effectively. The multifunction displays provide information on engine, fuel, hydraulics, electrical, flight control and environmental control system on a need-to-know basis along with basic flight and tactical information. The capability has been built around highly modern state-of-the-art avionics equipment. The salient avionics equipment is as follows:

    • Dual redundant mission computers
    • Dual redundant 1553 Mux bus architecture
    • Multi-mode Pulse Doppler Radar capable of tracking multiple targets with prioritized firing
    • Ring laser gyro inertial navigation system tied with GPS
    • Smart head up display with up front control panel. SHUD total field of view is 25 Degrees
    • Color video recording camera and video recorder (for SMFCDs)
    • HOTAS
    • Three smart multi function color displays
    • Air Data Computer
    • Radar Altimeter
    • IFF Interrogator/Transponder
    • Air Combat Manoeuvring Instrumentation (ACMI)
    • BVR/Communication Data link
    • hVHF / UHF Communication System
    Weapons Capability
    The aircraft is fitted with modern Stores Management System incorporating accurate weapon delivery modes and solutions involving minimum pilot workload. The aircraft is capable of carrying some of the most modern as well as conventional weapons, including:
    • 70-100 Km range beyond visual range active missiles
    • Highly agile Imaging infrared short range missiles
    • Air to sea missiles
    • Anti radiation missiles
    • Laser guided weapons
    • Runway penetration bombs
    • General purpose bombs
    • Training bombs
    • 23 mm double barrel gun
    Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra - JF-17 Thunder Aircraft
     
    I'd just like to build them in large numbers.
     
    An AESA radar and conformal fuel tanks like the F-16s.
     
    You have a point there, since it is a bit behind schedule. Projected production is 25 to 35 planes / year, so even at that rate, it will take 8 to 10 years to fill PAF's max order of 250 aircrafts, but for the original order of 150 in three blocks that should take around six years if 25/year is maintained, which is not bad for a time frame, if in the meantime production exceeds 25/year, it might take only 5 years to complete the tree first phases or 150 aircrafts. production now is seemingly very slow, but no one knows for sure at what rate it is going. I am still pretty sure that it will speed up in the near future. the only major hurdle I can think of is in forming the personnel and expanding the facilities. But then that was done very successfully for the the first batch...
     
    True. quantity is a quality itself.
     
    An AESA radar was offered in an export marketing campaign, so it must be available somehow.
    As for conformal fuel tanks like the F-16 it might be something for Block 4 or even 3, but the addition of the air refueling probe indicates otherwise at least till block 2.

    JF-17 has quality built-in, adding quantity will make it a double quality, one for its inherent quality and another one for its quantity.
     
    Pakistan should built 300 thunders at the very least and keep them cheaper. Block-II will feature quite well developed features which will give it a good net centric capability. If you have 300 netcentric fighters in a battle, the information advantage will greatly help reduce any performance deficiencies.
     
    Hardpoints must be 7 to 9...and Ws-13 engine.. with low Rcs....and European standard Avionics... :)
     
    Better engine,more hardpoints,AESA,some stealthy features,increased range.
     
    An overwhelming majority of this forum members is non-professionals, who are here to learn from each other and from those who have better technical knowhow. We should perhaps restrict it to learning rather than coming up with wish lists of what we want or how we wish certain system to look like or equipped with. Those who are involved in JF-17 (or other programs for that matter) are professionals who know what they should look for, how much they should look for, and how far should they go in available resources. Maybe we leave these matters to the professional and avoid starting up threads such as these. My two cents.
     
    What would I like to have in JFT? Well.....a cup holder would be great.

    1) More use of composites

    2) RAM coating

    Btw my intention is not be rude...but OP....there are literally countless threads discussing JFT programme and assorted upgrades. Why add to redundancy?
     
    shanis

    shanis FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    70
    Joined:
    Jun 11, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 26 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    latest upgraded AESA radar ... want to see double engine, double seated, double tail ... shape like a monster jet ...
     
