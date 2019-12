What would it take to tell the Truth in Pakistan?

The recently concluded march on Islamabad led by Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was not the first clerical invasion of our Federal Capital. In January 2013, after living for several years in suburban Mississauga, Allama Tahir-ul-Qadri ensconced himself in a custom-fitted container to lead a “million-man” march on Islamabad, seeking the unseating of the then PPP government.

the Allama disappeared – in the direction of Toronto International Airport. He reappeared, along with his collection of extraordinary headgear

and demanded the removal of the PML-N government of Nawaz Sharif.

And now the Maulana’s march, seeking the resignation of the present PTI government! Now, without commenting on the merits or legitimacy of any of these insurrections, one observes that each one of our elected post-authoritarian governments has faced at least one such clerical assault.

Communist leader Hassan Nasir was killed in state custody in murky circumstances

Who killed General Zia-ul-Haq? Could it have been Al-Zulfikar? Or members of a disgruntled minority sect? The Americans (sacrificing their own Ambassador)? The Indians? The Soviets? The Iranians? A faction within the state?

How did Zulfikar Ali Bhutto actually die? Was he hanged or beaten to death or starved?

How did it come about that the very founder of the nation had to suffer for over an hour on a stretcher on the open tarmac of Drigh Road Airbase? Why was it that no ambulance was there for him? Who were the assassins of Liaquat Ali Khan? Or of Hayat Sherpao? Benazir Bhutto? Akbar Bugti? How did Hassan Nasir die? Or H.S. Suhrawardy? Or Shahnawaz Bhutto? Or Murtaza Bhutto? Or Saleem Shahzad?

A view of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s funeral, which only some villagers were permitted to attend

We celebrate the 1965 war as a victory, whereas the valour and fighting ability of our officers and men was squandered defending Lahore and Sialkot when we had in fact set out to conquer Kashmir. Worse still was the 1971 war

the dictator of the day unleashed unspeakable violence upon our own former nationals, giving an overjoyed Indira Gandhi the opportunity to posture as a “liberator”.



This is a land of lies and secrets. The lies we tell ourselves and the secrets we keep from our people.

“the ideology of Pakistan”

our origins and identities have become confused and lost in a non-historical melange of half-truths and outright lies.

The Soviet Union, we were told, was driving southwards to conquer first Afghanistan and then Pakistan – and had in fact been doing so since colonial times. And the Afghan “jihad” had arisen in “spontaneous” resistance against this.

Mystery also surrounds the sudden eruption from Pakistan into Afghanistan in 1993 of Mullah Mohammad Omar’s Taliban warriors,

the Osama bin Laden mystery.

this most wanted man in the world was living here among us for nine years.

What actually happened at Ojhri Camp? What gave the Lal Masjid preachers the fortitude to sustain their verbal aggression?

We are not helped by the smokescreens created by many of our political leaders, media personalities and so-called “analysts”. It is more than being in a state of denial – there is active collusion in spreading the web of lies that is strangling the people of Pakistan.

Corruption, mass murder and outright treason have been repeatedly perpetrated upon the citizens of Pakistan. We deserve to know the truth. It is necessary to point fingers and name names, rather than continually sputter on about “conspiracies” and “hidden hands”.