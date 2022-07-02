What would it take to remove the corrupt and incompetent political mafia dynasties?

It is a very simple question yet absolutely crucial for the future of Pakistan.



How do you do it? Obviously those local political mafia dynasties are protected by the military "elites" within the country and are all part and parcel of the pathetic puppet play that is Pakistani "politics".



If the military "elites" which run Pakistan and the political show, it would require their removal obviously but the same political mafia dynasties are very harmful on their own and probably easier to remove as they depend on popular support (whatever degree we can discuss with widespread corruption whenever there is an election as seen recently in Sindh) and are based regionally/locally as with the PeePeePee in Sindh for instance.



Anyway what to do?