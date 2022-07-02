What's new

What would it take to remove the corrupt and incompetent political mafia dynasties?

Khan2727

May 28, 2022
It is a very simple question yet absolutely crucial for the future of Pakistan.

How do you do it? Obviously those local political mafia dynasties are protected by the military "elites" within the country and are all part and parcel of the pathetic puppet play that is Pakistani "politics".

If the military "elites" which run Pakistan and the political show, it would require their removal obviously but the same political mafia dynasties are very harmful on their own and probably easier to remove as they depend on popular support (whatever degree we can discuss with widespread corruption whenever there is an election as seen recently in Sindh) and are based regionally/locally as with the PeePeePee in Sindh for instance.

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
Here's the solution
