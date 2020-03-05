What would happen If muslims and dalits stop eating beef?

I am sipping my tea now and this thought which has occurred to me many times in the past has struck again. What would happen to the millions of buffaloes ,oxen and cows if muslims and dalits by respecting hindu's sentiments stop eating beef?

There are millions of hindus who are benefitting by selling milk and dairy products. Many of us savour many dishes ,sweets made of dairy products. Personally, I am ready to give up eating or drinking anything made of milk and its derivatives (once you stop using those products there wont be demand for cattle and people stop breeding them which in turn helps in complete dwindling of cattle population in 20 to 30 years...)

Unless the entire country is prepared to give up dairy products and their associated businesses, it is not right to blame or look down upon muslims and dalits for eating beef.

Just imagine crores of unkilled cattle roaming around or being burden to their owners. If it is really so reprehensible to eat beef, we should stop consuming dairy products because we are directly encouraging the growth of these animals . Another thing to be noted is it is hindus who sell these cattle to butchers in the markets once they stop producing milk or become old.

Muslims and dalits by consuming beef are allowing us to enjoy things like tea, sweets ,biryani etc.This is the same thing that has been happening for the last 2000 years ever since hindus gave up eating beef.

I don't know how true it but I read and heard that many hindus after moving to the west start eating beef.