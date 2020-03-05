What's new

What would happen If muslims and dalits stop eating beef?

A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
588
-19
552
Country
India
Location
India
I am sipping my tea now and this thought which has occurred to me many times in the past has struck again. What would happen to the millions of buffaloes ,oxen and cows if muslims and dalits by respecting hindu's sentiments stop eating beef?
There are millions of hindus who are benefitting by selling milk and dairy products. Many of us savour many dishes ,sweets made of dairy products. Personally, I am ready to give up eating or drinking anything made of milk and its derivatives (once you stop using those products there wont be demand for cattle and people stop breeding them which in turn helps in complete dwindling of cattle population in 20 to 30 years...)
Unless the entire country is prepared to give up dairy products and their associated businesses, it is not right to blame or look down upon muslims and dalits for eating beef.
Just imagine crores of unkilled cattle roaming around or being burden to their owners. If it is really so reprehensible to eat beef, we should stop consuming dairy products because we are directly encouraging the growth of these animals . Another thing to be noted is it is hindus who sell these cattle to butchers in the markets once they stop producing milk or become old.
Muslims and dalits by consuming beef are allowing us to enjoy things like tea, sweets ,biryani etc.This is the same thing that has been happening for the last 2000 years ever since hindus gave up eating beef.
I don't know how true it but I read and heard that many hindus after moving to the west start eating beef.
 
Last edited:
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,291
7
9,362
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Beef is just an excuse to lynch Muslims and Dalits considering India is one of the largest beef exporter to the world. So entire narative of Muslims and Dalits trying to eat Mommy of Hindus is bogus. A dead cow is all well and good if it is making Indian Hindus some dollars. Even if they stopped eating Beef they will probably be killed over something as small as looking at higher cast brahmins or touching them by mistake.
 
Zapper

Zapper

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2019
1,747
-108
1,838
Country
India
Location
United States
The whole saga over beef primarily exists in the hindi belt (UP, Bihar, MP etc) and that is exactly where you see gau rakshaks and lynching over beef consumption or cow slaughter albeit those are isolated incidents where leftist media makes a big fuss outta em.

While beef isn't widely available across India, South and North Easterners do consume beef to some extent and face no opposition since they're not taught to hate beef eaters. This comes with education, local politics and basic civic sense. For instance, South Indian politics are based on economic development and betterment of the society while hindi belt has communal based politics.
Pandora said:
India is one of the largest beef exporter to the world
Click to expand...
India's primary meat export is actually buffalo meat which is often categorized as beef. Infact, India is the largest exporter of buffalo meat and it is consumed in several states across India
 
A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
588
-19
552
Country
India
Location
India
Zapper said:
The whole saga over beef primarily exists in the hindi belt (UP, Bihar, MP etc) and that is exactly where you see gau rakshaks and lynching over beef consumption or cow slaughter albeit those are isolated incidents where leftist media makes a big fuss outta em.

While beef isn't widely available across India, South and North Easterners do consume beef to some extent and face no opposition since they're not taught to hate beef eaters. This comes with education, local politics and basic civic sense. For instance, South Indian politics are based on economic development and betterment of the society while hindi belt has communal based politics.
Click to expand...
I am a south indian(I suppose so are you) and we don't eat beef...except in kerala nowhere in south is beef eaten... but muslims and dalits though not looked down upon as much as in north,there is a stigma attached to them...many hindus even here have this low view of dalits and muslims as they eat beef..in fact the one thing they are mostly identified and associated with is beef itself.
I find it's hypocrisy that on one hand we sell our cattle to butchers and on the other hand ,we despise beef eaters.
 
Zapper

Zapper

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2019
1,747
-108
1,838
Country
India
Location
United States
aryadravida said:
I am a south indian(I suppose so are you) and we don't eat beef...except in kerala nowhere in south is beef eaten... but muslims and dalits though not looked down upon as much as in north,there is a stigma attached to them...many hindus even here have this low view of dalits and muslims as they eat beef..in fact the one thing they are mostly identified and associated with is beef itself.
I find it's hypocrisy that on one hand we sell our cattle to butchers and on the other hand ,we despise beef eaters.
Click to expand...
While Telugu, Tamilians and Kannadigas don't eat beef on a regular basis...I've seen several of em eat beef without hesitation when available although they account for a fraction of the population. I've seen several of em, both Southies and Northies eat beef in abroad, primarily due to it's availability.

Anyway, my point is Southies and North Easterners don't intend to lynch a beef eater like those from the hindi belt and I completely disagree with your point that "many South hindus look down upon dalits and muslims since they consume beef" since I'm not aware of anyone who has such an impression - and I've lived in two South Indian states for 20+ years prior to moving abroad. There maybe few people who are miniscule in number contrary to the scores of hindi belt folks who loathe beef eaters
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
9,013
1
10,453
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
aryadravida said:
I am sipping my tea now and this thought which has occurred to me many times in the past has struck again. What would happen to the millions of buffaloes ,oxen and cows if muslims and dalits by respecting hindu's sentiments stop eating beef?
There are millions of hindus who are benefitting by selling milk and dairy products. Many of us savour many dishes ,sweets made of dairy products. Personally, I am ready to give up eating or drinking anything made of milk and its derivatives (once you stop using those products there wont be demand for cattle and people stop breeding them which in turn helps in complete dwindling of cattle population in 20 to 30 years...)
Unless the entire country is prepared to give up dairy products and their associated businesses, it is not right to blame or look down upon muslims and dalits for eating beef.
Just imagine crores of unkilled cattle roaming around or being burden to their owners. If it is really so reprehensible to eat beef, we should stop consuming dairy products because we are directly encouraging the growth of these animals . Another thing to be noted is it is hindus who sell these cattle to butchers in the markets once they stop producing milk or become old.
Muslims and dalits by consuming beef are allowing us to enjoy things like tea, sweets ,biryani etc.This is the same thing that has been happening for the last 2000 years ever since hindus gave up eating beef.
I don't know how true it but I read and heard that many hindus after moving to the west start eating beef.
Click to expand...
You would be drinking more cow ka cola.
Why are Hindus disrespecting Muslim sentiments by preventing them from eating beef?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

TheGreatMaratha
6 Surprises that greet a Pakistani in India
Replies
13
Views
955
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
The_Showstopper
The disturbing irrationalism of Jaggi Vasudev
2
Replies
26
Views
781
jamahir
jamahir
Devil Soul
How to get away with murder in India? Blame a man for eating beef
2
Replies
28
Views
864
DineshS
D
CAD
Indian media wants Dalit news but not Dalit reporters
Replies
2
Views
377
bhimram
bhimram
Zarvan
It is not the cows that they want to protect, it’s the Muslims they want to kill
Replies
1
Views
410
jaiind
jaiind

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top