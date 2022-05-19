What will upcoming crisis bring for Pakistan?

Pakistan is a country going through an economic crisis. I’m just concerned about overall security situation in Pakistan because it suffers from decades long ethnic/sectarian faultlines which can get violent again. But unlike before we wouldn’t have sufficient resources to enforce the law and counter them. It can spiral out of control. Population in Pakistan is heavily armed. Anarchy could be an possibility.



History background:

Urban Sindh during 1985-2016 was a hellhole of ethnic/sectarian conflict and killings where whole cities/towns were segregated and made no-go zones for other ethnic groups. It’s only during 2016 after operations against MQM and Aman committee that it’s been controlled. SRA an relatively inactive group has been made active again. It’s only to be seen their capability.



TTP onces used to control half of KPK in 2009, there were TTP pickups spotted in Margalla hills. Peshawar was on verge of falling and capital was shifted towards Abbotabad. All tunnels leading out and in to KPK were about to be blown to stop their advance. But security forces stopped their offensive and decimated them. They have returned now and regrouped. Doing daily attacks on security forces. They only need the opportunity to take over again with support of Afghan Taliban on their back.



BLA again is at its peak. This is the fifth Balochistan insurgency and longest in them. They can take advantage.