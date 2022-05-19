What's new

What will upcoming crisis bring for Pakistan?

Aijaz Kolachi

Aijaz Kolachi

Aug 11, 2021
Pakistan is a country going through an economic crisis. I’m just concerned about overall security situation in Pakistan because it suffers from decades long ethnic/sectarian faultlines which can get violent again. But unlike before we wouldn’t have sufficient resources to enforce the law and counter them. It can spiral out of control. Population in Pakistan is heavily armed. Anarchy could be an possibility.

History background:
Urban Sindh during 1985-2016 was a hellhole of ethnic/sectarian conflict and killings where whole cities/towns were segregated and made no-go zones for other ethnic groups. It’s only during 2016 after operations against MQM and Aman committee that it’s been controlled. SRA an relatively inactive group has been made active again. It’s only to be seen their capability.

TTP onces used to control half of KPK in 2009, there were TTP pickups spotted in Margalla hills. Peshawar was on verge of falling and capital was shifted towards Abbotabad. All tunnels leading out and in to KPK were about to be blown to stop their advance. But security forces stopped their offensive and decimated them. They have returned now and regrouped. Doing daily attacks on security forces. They only need the opportunity to take over again with support of Afghan Taliban on their back.

BLA again is at its peak. This is the fifth Balochistan insurgency and longest in them. They can take advantage.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

Things are better

Don't allow stupid to get in the way of reality

We have too many ethnocentric idiots in the country that have caused chaos from the beginning

But the core of the country and the majority is the patriotic population


We have gone easy on the ethnocentric types but its time to bring the hammer down


The sindhi idiots with their ancestral land idiocy have bough water issues across Sindh, same for Balochistan, afghan ethnocentric idiocy has destroyed the afghans in Afghanistan


Now is a good time to change these battered populations



Our enemy cannot sustain and we can inflict much more damage upon them
 

