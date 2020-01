"It might be argued that there could be proxy operations. We can say America, Mr. Trump, has taken action directly against us -- so we take direct action against America.""Our reaction will be wise, well considered and in time, with decisive deterrent effect.""It was America that has started the war. Therefore, they should accept appropriate reactions to their actions...""The only thing that can end this period of war is for the Americans to receive a blow that is equal to the blow they have inflicted. Afterward they should not seek a new cycle.""If he says 52 we say 300 -- and they are accessible to us...""The response will definitely be a military response"Those are the words of Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan, the previous Defence Minister of Iran and current Senior Military Advisor to the Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, in an interview with CNN . It now looks almost certain that Iran has chosen to take direct military action - or "Option 2", as I described it on Saturday - to retaliate against the US for assassinating Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. Given the Trump administration's promises to respond in kind, we look to be heading towards a conflict.Full article and analysis at the link: https://irangeomil.blogspot.com/2020/01/what-will-war-look-like.html