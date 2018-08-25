/ Register

What Will Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Ties Look Like Under Imran Khan?

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Khanate, Aug 25, 2018 at 4:45 AM.

    Khanate

    What Will Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Ties Look Like Under Imran Khan?
    By Samuel Ramani | August 24, 2018

    Excerpt:

    On August 9, Pakistan expressed support for Riyadh’s decision to suspend trade deals with Canada and expel Canadian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dennis Horak. The Pakistani government defended Saudi Arabia’s actions, stating that Canada had violated the principle of noninterference by criticizing Riyadh for its decision to arrest human rights activist Samar Badawi. Six days later, Pakistan praised Mohammed bin Salman’s anti-corruption campaign, which has been widely criticized by human rights observers as a cynical ploy to subvert political challengers. These actions have strengthened trust between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which was strained by Pakistan’s opposition to the Saudi-led blockade against Qatar.

    During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Khan will likely reiterate these pro-Riyadh positions, as expressing support for Saudi Arabia will be viewed positively by his allies within the Pakistani military establishment. The Pakistani military has maintained robust intelligence cooperation with Saudi Arabia since 1967. Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief Prince Turki bin Sultan Al Saud famously described Saudi Arabia-Pakistan military cooperation as "probably one of the closest relationships in the world between any two countries."​

    Source: The Diplomat
     
    Path-Finder

    This could be used to quell the kakki bassi & choor tubbar's deal known as LNG gas, LNG terminal which has absolutely no bearings. Then that is great.
     
    Dark-Destroyer

    Hopefully Saudi Arabia will unveil large fdi into Pakistan now that we have a government that is positive and investment friendly
     
    Flash_Ninja

    Pakistan should do a hard reset with the Saudis, so far its been such a rollercoaster ride with them (makes sense given their subservience to uncle sam), and its hard to pinpoint where exactly they want to take Pak-Saudi relations in the future.

    Start with the bare basics like trade agreements, and research programs; nothing crazy like a 4 billion "gift" or any other kind of major agreement.
     
