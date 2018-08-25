What Will Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Ties Look Like Under Imran Khan? By Samuel Ramani | August 24, 2018 Excerpt: On August 9, Pakistan expressed support for Riyadh’s decision to suspend trade deals with Canada and expel Canadian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dennis Horak. The Pakistani government defended Saudi Arabia’s actions, stating that Canada had violated the principle of noninterference by criticizing Riyadh for its decision to arrest human rights activist Samar Badawi. Six days later, Pakistan praised Mohammed bin Salman’s anti-corruption campaign, which has been widely criticized by human rights observers as a cynical ploy to subvert political challengers. These actions have strengthened trust between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which was strained by Pakistan’s opposition to the Saudi-led blockade against Qatar. During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Khan will likely reiterate these pro-Riyadh positions, as expressing support for Saudi Arabia will be viewed positively by his allies within the Pakistani military establishment. The Pakistani military has maintained robust intelligence cooperation with Saudi Arabia since 1967. Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief Prince Turki bin Sultan Al Saud famously described Saudi Arabia-Pakistan military cooperation as "probably one of the closest relationships in the world between any two countries." Source: The Diplomat