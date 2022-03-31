What will Pakistan do when America moves against China and writes us a letter threatening us to side with them?

Patriot forever
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 2, 2020
- 2,781
- 5
- Country
-
- Location
-
We have seen how our sovereignty is eroded and compromised from the inside by the very people who run this system.
How will Pakistan respond given proven traitors who are involved in foreign sponsored coup are being brought to power against public sentiment and are willing to protect their interests rather than Pakistan?
How will Pakistan respond given proven traitors who are involved in foreign sponsored coup are being brought to power against public sentiment and are willing to protect their interests rather than Pakistan?