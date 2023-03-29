What will happen to the United States of America If Saudi Arabia declares that it will use other currencies

In short - NOTHING WILL HAPPENED



Longer Versions goes - US dollar strength is it being tradable and being the most abundant currency on earth. Say if Saudi entire trading goes to some other currency, US will loses that 2 Trillion GDP (probably around 800 billion a year trade) It wouldn't put a dent on the Tradable value of USD, which is between 5 - 8 trillion a day.



The USD gain its strength not because people use that currency, but people trade it even if you don't use it



For example, in a 3 way trade between France, China and Saudi Arabia, even tho Saudi may goes with Euro or RMB, there aren't going to be 800 billions worth of Yuan or Euro available for Saudi to trade immediately, which mean either they print more to offset this (which is going to be bad for their own economy) or they would have to trade Euro or Yuan into a third currency, and namely USD due to its world currency status.



In short, unless someone take down US as world reserve currency, nothing will change even with Saudi large petroleum export, it would only ever worth around 10-15 Trillion market (as a whole as per the entire petroleum industry) a year, but USD trade value and the T+ whatever (Depends on method of trade) interest payable depends on 20-25 quadrillion transaction a year, and that's just from SWIFT alone.



There is a reason why it was the secret service in the US who investigate currency crime (like counterfeit currency) because the currency market (not to be confused with the financial market) would literally bring down the entire US government due to its sheer volume of trade.