What will happen to Pakistan?

WHAT IS THIS CIRCUS PAKISTAN HAS BECOME



These bastards are murdering the country, they don’t even care what they are doing to the people. It seems like they are on a mission to make us Sri Lanka.



Are there no people in power corridors whose heart hurt seeing what is happening to this beautiful beloved country of ours that our ancestors fought for?



I mean look at the state of the world right now, it is a hostile world to Muslims. India is proudly murdering Muslims, razing their homes, it makes you cry, just look at the world anywhere right now and it is open season on Muslims



How can these people allow our beautiful Muslim land to suffer like this? Do they not care at all?



I am shocked, we have such a beautiful history with brave and valiant sons of soil who let us not get eaten by this monster called India twice, we made atom bomb for crying out loud, is this the end of the journey?



No, Pakistan will not be divided or succumb to India but is that really the end goal? What about economy prosperity? What about providing a good life to Muslims of Pakistan?



Being a failed state separate from India isn’t the endgoal! Our ancestors separated from India because they saw Muslims would have no success living with Hindus then how can a failed Pakistan be acceptable??????



Just heartbreaking what is going on with our country