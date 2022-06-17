What's new

What will happen to Pakistan?

fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,500
-22
2,398
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
WHAT IS THIS CIRCUS PAKISTAN HAS BECOME

These bastards are murdering the country, they don’t even care what they are doing to the people. It seems like they are on a mission to make us Sri Lanka.

Are there no people in power corridors whose heart hurt seeing what is happening to this beautiful beloved country of ours that our ancestors fought for?

I mean look at the state of the world right now, it is a hostile world to Muslims. India is proudly murdering Muslims, razing their homes, it makes you cry, just look at the world anywhere right now and it is open season on Muslims

How can these people allow our beautiful Muslim land to suffer like this? Do they not care at all?

I am shocked, we have such a beautiful history with brave and valiant sons of soil who let us not get eaten by this monster called India twice, we made atom bomb for crying out loud, is this the end of the journey?

No, Pakistan will not be divided or succumb to India but is that really the end goal? What about economy prosperity? What about providing a good life to Muslims of Pakistan?

Being a failed state separate from India isn’t the endgoal! Our ancestors separated from India because they saw Muslims would have no success living with Hindus then how can a failed Pakistan be acceptable??????

Just heartbreaking what is going on with our country
 
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,222
-4
3,759
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
WotTen said:
Pakistan is not Sri Lanka.
In Sri Lanka, the police supported citizens protesting against the corrupt elite.
In Pakistan, the police shoots citizens protesting against the corrupt elite.
Click to expand...
Many people don't like the idea of the civil war/revolution looking at the outcomes of the Syria and the Libya and its a bloody business. What one have to do if some thug occupy your house, let them slave you or fight for your rights and knowing well these thugs are brutal and have got no love for you, that's the question our nation have to decide.
If these thugs stayed for any more longer then wash your hands from the country of ours so choices at front of us are not the pleasant ones.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Sainthood 101
  • Locked
Since when was Gama Phelwan "Indian"?- legendary, undefeated Punjabi Muslim wrestler was a secret Gangu?
2
Replies
17
Views
452
waz
waz
Akshay89
Indian Civil War 2025
Replies
13
Views
358
Akshay89
Akshay89
W
Does the Establishment realize that Pakistan's future is with China?
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
4K
The Terminator
The Terminator
INDIAPOSITIVE
Aaj nahin to kal, Day will come when Pakistan will be able to engage with India diplomatically and economically: Zardari
Replies
3
Views
297
Sudarshan
Sudarshan
dexter
Brexit: What will happen to Ireland?
Replies
0
Views
199
dexter
dexter

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom