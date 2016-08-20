What's new

What will happen to Kul Bhushan Yadav?

hussain0216

hussain0216

Get every tiny morsel of information out of him from who is his handler?, where he trained? To what was the cup size of the girl he felt up in college?

Hindus like to be burnt when they die, why wait till he dies?
 
jung41

For your information Kulbhushan yadav has been safely extricated in return of a valuable prisoner . Now what pakistan hold is a dummy of kulbhusan yadav
 
airmarshal

He should be hanged after all info extracted from him. But then asking an Indophile govt of Nawaz Sharif is asking too much.

jung41 said:
For your information Kulbhushan yadav has been safely extricated in return of a valuable prisoner . Now what pakistan hold is a dummy of kulbhusan yadav
Click to expand...

Yes. Thats possible. In the spy world this is one of the possibilities.
 
ebrahym

jung41 said:
For your information Kulbhushan yadav has been safely extricated in return of a valuable prisoner . Now what pakistan hold is a dummy of kulbhusan yadav
Click to expand...
the deal has not been made yet
and know that in this world a man captured is a man down
as of now we can only make speculations about him
 
jung41

ebrahym said:
the deal has not been made yet
and know that in this world a man captured is a man down
as of now we can only make speculations about him
Click to expand...
Marks my words deal has been done already . This news is as true as the price of drugs are going to be increased in pakistan soon .
 
New Resolve

jung41 said:
For your information Kulbhushan yadav has been safely extricated in return of a valuable prisoner . Now what pakistan hold is a dummy of kulbhusan yadav
Click to expand...

thats interesting, who is the valuable prisoner? was the guy they put on TV just a low level RAW operative and thats why he made the bundar comment to point out that we have the real Yadav as well.
 
chanakya84

Well a simple note to creative Joe Pakistanis here. Hold your horses please. You guys are really innovative and creative but you guys forget that even India also catches Pakistani spies. So anything happens to him the favors will be returned in order.
 

