What Will Happen To Airfares After COVID-19?

With COVID-19 showing no signs of abating, it seems awfully hubristic to think about travel.

Factors in favour of lower airfares

Weak demand and overcapacity

Low fuel prices

Factors in favour of higher airfares

Social distancing

Increased turnaround times due to sanitation

Less competition on certain routes

Airfares after COVID-19: An example from China

Conclusion