What will happen in Turkey at the end of 2023?

The Treaty of Lausanne will end in 2023. Turkey after 2023 can drill its own oil, Impose taxes on the Bosporus strait, and can claim its territory over the holy land of Makkah and Madinah.

Turkey Is the 19th largest economy in the world with its 771.4 billion dollar economy. President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan says that Turkey will enter a new era after 2023. Experts say after 2023 turkey will be included in the top 10 countries of the World. But the question arises how will that be possible? What is going to happen in Turkey in 2023? Ottoman Empire ruled much of Southeastern Europe, western Asia, and northern Africa for over 600 years. The empire collapsed in World war 1. A new leader Mustafa Kamal emerged who led the Turkish national movement, which resisted the partition of mainland turkey. Kemal established a provincial government in Ankara. He defeated the forces sent by allies. The war between the allies and the Turkish national Movement continued until 1923, when a treaty was signed between the allies and Mustafa Kamal in Lausanne, Switzerland. This treaty is known as the Treat of Lausanne. It defied the border of modern-day turkey.Turkey gave up all claims to the remainder of the Ottoman Empire and in return, the Allies recognized Turkish sovereignty within its new borders. The Caliphate system was put to an end. The last Caliph was sent into exile with his family and assets that belong to the caliph or his family was confiscated. Islam was banned and Turkey was made a secular state, Turkey will not be allowed to drill and explore oil of its own. It has to import oil from other countries. A natural strait Bosporus is an internationally significant waterway located in northwestern Turkey. It acts as a natural boundary between Europe and Asia and controls world trade. In the treaty of Lausanne, it was declared international, which simply means turkey cannot impose taxes on the ships that pass through this waterway. According to the International Law Treaty of Lausanne will expire in 2023. As the law states that no treaty can be implemented for more than 100 years. 2023 would be revolutionary for the Turkish as President Erdogan himself says that turkey will enter a new era after 2023. Oil has become the world's most important source of energy since the industrial revolution. Its products underpin modern society, mainly supplying energy to the power industry, heat homes, and provide fuel for vehicles and airplanes. The economy of many middle eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran solely depend on oil export. Unfortunately, turkey cannot drill its own oil due to its forbidden in the treaty of Lausanne. It had to import oil from other countries, which cost a lot. After 2023, the restriction on turkey will be lifted, Turkey will explore and drill its own oil, which will reduce its reliance on other countries. If Turkey finds enough reserves, it can export oil. Revenue obtained from Oil export will boost its GDP.Bosporus strait controls trade around the world. Hundreds of ships pass through this strait daily. This strait was declared international. Turkey cannot impose on the ships. After 2023 Turkey will be able to impose taxes on ships that cross the Bosporus strait. Turkey is planning a project to link the Black Sea and Marmora sea, the purpose of which is to ease the flow of traffic in the Bosporus strait. Turkey can claim its territory over Saudi Arabia, Libya Egypt Sudan Iraq Cyprus, and the Levant. Turkey can also claim its right on the Holy cities Makkah and Madinah. After world war 1, Mustafa Kemal pasha put Islam aside. He banned the scarf and declared Turkey a secular state. 95 percent of the population of turkey follow the religion of Islam. Tayyip Erdogan wants to revert the status of turkey to Islam. Erdogan wants to lead the Muslim world and increase his influence on the middle east. For that, he took many steps like the conversion of Hagia Sophia to a Mosque. If Turkey gets the custodianship of Makkah and Madina, the dream of Tayyip Erdogan to lead the Muslim world can come true. For Turkey, it won't be an easy task to take the custodianship of Makkah and Madinah from Saudi Arabia. Turkey is carrying out proxy wars in the middle east. Turkey's military operation in Syria indicates the restoration of land formerly belonging to Turkey. If turkey succeeded in taking its land back, it could revive the Ottoman Empire. Erdogan announced turkey will shape the future of the entire region when it reaches its goal in 2023. Do you think Turkey will make a real difference on the global map after 2023? Will turkey emerge as a global power, after the demise of the treat of Lausanne?