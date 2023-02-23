What will be Imran Khan's next step?

So over the past few weeks/months it's been extremely clear that the number of people attending rallies, marches and especially the newly christened "jail bharo Tehreek" has greatly been dwindling.Imran Khan's ideas of making civil movements to cause early elections seem to have failed entirely and it seems that the people will not be able to put enough pressure onto the governing body to force early elections.What do you reckon will be Khan's next move?Just want to get a generic idea on what people think that he will do.