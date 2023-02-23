What's new

What will be Imran Khan's next step?

What will Imran Khan do next?

  • Wait for Elections to come in the time that the current powerholders decide

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Continue with civil disobedience movements until they force early elections

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Continue with civil disobedience movements till the current powerholders allow general elections

    Votes: 3 60.0%
  • Total voters
    5
So over the past few weeks/months it's been extremely clear that the number of people attending rallies, marches and especially the newly christened "jail bharo Tehreek" has greatly been dwindling.

Imran Khan's ideas of making civil movements to cause early elections seem to have failed entirely and it seems that the people will not be able to put enough pressure onto the governing body to force early elections.

What do you reckon will be Khan's next move?

Just want to get a generic idea on what people think that he will do.
what jail bharo tehrik? every single one of his so called top leadership are lining up in courthouses to buy zamanatain-qabl-az-girfitari
 
Continue with civil disobedience movements until they force early elections
Continue with civil disobedience movements till the current powerholders allow general elections
the crackdown that the imam sahib sabotaged while his holiness was still in power is back on the cards.

the day is soon (before the year-end) coming when all the criminals including PTI will face ehtesaab. all relief given by PDM to itself will be reversed.
 

