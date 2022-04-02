What will be IK surprise on NCM vote day?

Whirling_dervesh
Sep 16, 2014
How will the PTI 'surprise' turn out on Vote of NO confidence?
not under wardi wadera mafias watch!If opposite wins then it'll be a big big mess in next election they'll be losing big time, pti will clean sweep that's for sure
We msut refrian re-meaning religious terms.. Just a suggestion.Well tonight is the "Political Lailatul Qadar" in Pakistan. InshaAllah prosperous days of Pakistan are beginning.
Either way elections are happening.
I think if it is paper voting then some will be wasted due to multiple stamps error etc.
We msut refrian re-meaning religious terms.. Just a suggestion.