What will be IK surprise on NCM vote day?

  • The awaam will come out and block MNAs?

  • Opposition MPs in PTI camp?

  • The Army intervenes?

  • The Supreme Court intervenes against MNAs

  • No Surprises, just hot Air

خره مينه لګته وي

خره مينه لګته وي

If opposite wins then it'll be a big big mess of Seats BandarBant - Diesel President... Showbaz as PM -- Beggrss can't be Choosers Walay, Khawaja saraa SheMale tola literally, even SheMales have more
self-respect than these Clowns!!

in next election they'll be losing big time that's for sure, pti will clean sweep.
 
A

Arsenal Caan

Well tonight is the "Political Lailatul Qadar" in Pakistan. InshaAllah prosperous days of Pakistan are beginning.
Pakistan will rise amd the world will tremble.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

I think if it is paper voting then some will be wasted due to multiple stamps error etc.

Arsenal Caan said:
Well tonight is the "Political Lailatul Qadar" in Pakistan. InshaAllah prosperous days of Pakistan are beginning.
Click to expand...
We msut refrian re-meaning religious terms.. Just a suggestion.
 
yusufjee

yusufjee

I believe the deal has been reached with the establishment whereby the government will complete it's term but the establishment will take over the foreign policy. Thus the announcement by Bajwa today where he condemned the Russians, cuzied up with USA and ready for a dialogue with India.

If the above assessment is wrong, PTI will mass resign because Imran Khan has told Imran Khan that he won't let SS become the PM no matter what.
 
G

GiG

1648915199224.png
 

