What will BAL do once Haseena is no more?

BAL is already no more. Beurocrats are controlling govt and BAL politicians are sidelined after 2018 election ( massively rigged ;some say that Beurocrats and police are responsible for this mass rigging ) . So now Hasina and beurocrats are ruling Bangladesh, although sometimes sidekicks ( BAL ministers) are messing things, like in laughable lockdown ,that only weaken the govt.It's not only BAL , all political parties of Bangladesh is one man show. Look at Khaleda Zia, she is under control of govt and mighty BNP ( tbh BNP has more grassroot voters than BAL , so even if both party contest without any alliance BNP will win 6 times in every 10 time normally. But now BAL became for unpopular that BAL has few support nowadays.But if BNP will launch a heavy movement, khaleda Zia will be taken care of , so BNP isn't doing any movement.So in the end Bangladesh must get out from this one man show politically.