What will BAL do once Haseena is no more?

Here I have a question to our Bengali members.

What will BAL do once Haseena is no more?

What is the current most common notion, and what do you think yourself, why?

Would you call BAL a one man show?
 
I am no fan of Hasina but she is a strong and effective leader, something a poorly educated nation badly needs.
I do not see any capable successor in line.

BAL and BD general might land in a prolonged chaos once Sheikh Hasina is out of the picture.

This will be bad as Islamist fundamentalists might try to fill the void by taking advantage of our gullible masses who can be easily manipulated with crocodile tears.
 
BAL is already no more. Beurocrats are controlling govt and BAL politicians are sidelined after 2018 election ( massively rigged ;some say that Beurocrats and police are responsible for this mass rigging ) . So now Hasina and beurocrats are ruling Bangladesh, although sometimes sidekicks ( BAL ministers) are messing things, like in laughable lockdown ,that only weaken the govt.
It's not only BAL , all political parties of Bangladesh is one man show. Look at Khaleda Zia, she is under control of govt and mighty BNP ( tbh BNP has more grassroot voters than BAL , so even if both party contest without any alliance BNP will win 6 times in every 10 time normally. But now BAL became for unpopular that BAL has few support nowadays.

But if BNP will launch a heavy movement, khaleda Zia will be taken care of , so BNP isn't doing any movement.

So in the end Bangladesh must get out from this one man show politically.
 
In some cultures, maids and servants are buried alive with the noble.

Hasina is afterall a noble woman.

@The Ronin would volunteer selflessly as well.
 
