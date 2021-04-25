What's new

What went wrong for the Government?

Reddington

Reddington

What went wrong?


Money is the most skittish of commodities on the face of the planet. Money has wings. Cast “but a glance at riches, and they are gone, for they will surely sprout wings and fly off to the sky like an eagle.” This is exactly what went wrong. The PTI government has scared rupees out of the economy – deep into safety deposit boxes and rupees converted into dollars. Money has left Pakistan’s economy.


What went wrong? The gas tariff went up into triple digits. The electricity tariff went up into double digits. And the dollar went up into double digits. Consequently, the disposable incomes of Pakistanis went down sharply. And the purchasing power of Pakistanis went down sharply. People have stopped going to restaurants. People have stopped shopping at shopping malls. People have stopped buying and selling. This is exactly what has gone wrong.


The wheel of the economy has stopped turning. Transactions are not taking place. Businesses are shutting down. Companies are laying off people. At least 1.1 million additional Pakistanis have been laid off. At least 4.1 million additional Pakistanis have been pushed below the line of poverty. This is exactly what went wrong.


What went wrong? The PTI government remained singularly focused on the rear-view mirror. The economic Titanic, in the meanwhile, kept on speeding towards half a dozen icebergs – the Rs1,600 billion circular debt; Rs1,100 billion losses in public-sector enterprises (PSEs) and a couple of billion dollars worth of leakages in the gas sector.


What went wrong? The PTI’s economic team (was there any team?) failed to understand that tax collection is the consequence of economic activity. The PTI’s economic team (was there any team?) killed economic activity – and that is going to result in a historical tax shortfall of Rs485 billion. This is what went wrong.


Pakistan’s economy is in a state of crisis. Walks in the enemy; twenty-first century wars are fought in the social media with fake news and ‘innocent’ sounding narratives. The two masked objectives are: to incite a war among citizens of Pakistan; and to incite a rift between the citizens of Pakistan and their army. This is twenty-first century warfare.


Pakistan’s economy is in a state of crisis. Walks in the enemy; twenty-first century wars are all about remaining below the opponent’s radar, keeping the intensity below the opponent’s threshold, creating political chaos behind enemy lines, using weaponized information and weaponized financial instruments. This is exactly what is happening: Pakistan’s enemies are busy funding political chaos trying to make a Venezuela out of Pakistan. Yes, explosions are out, implosions are in.


Dr Hafeez Shaikh is up against formidable challenges – controlling the price spiral; restoring business confidence; negotiating a less painful IMF programme; bringing down multi-billion dollar leakages in the electricity and gas sectors. This indeed is a tall order; an order that requires a lot of out-of-the-box thinking. To be certain, the World Bank, the IMF – and the staff trained by them – are trained to go by the book. Going by the book will make things even worse.


The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad.
Dr Farrukh Saleem
Dr Farrukh Saleem

nahtanbob

all in 6 months ??
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

People have voted PTI and they have support of all state institutions.. Patience should be shown now ...Tabdeeli is always little bit painful...PTI should impose more taxes and raise utilities prices so that people should remember and not to vote for corrupt parties again..Its due to corruption of previous governments..PTI can't do much here
 
L

Lincoln

They are putting in more garbage. They keep causing inflation and taxes are rising not realizing that the problem lies in tax collection methods. This inflation and huge costs will shut businesses and jobs down, your people's economic activity runs your economy.

Very funny. Instead of promoting tax collection, and taking money back from "corrupts" as they claimed, they are going to destroy Pakistan instead.
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

There mandate is to go against corrupt people. .IMF will take care of economic matters
 
Yaseen1

Yaseen1

such behavior of govt will convert Pakistan in to Syria,here people will play in hands of foreign agency for money if poverty exceeds limit and poor public is forced to pay taxes beyond their means and may result in 1971 like situation
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

If PTI is incapable, maybe it's time they step down and go back to day-dreaming.

End of the day, before PTI came to power the economy was growing. The next day when PTI came to power, the economy stopped growing.
 
HammerHead081

HammerHead081

PTI government wasn't prepared for this. They thought Pakistan situation is just bad but it will get better soon, little did they know that country is near brim of bankruptcy.
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

Only corrupt people are having issues...People should asked after 5 years now ..At least we have honest PM now ...

PTI has hired capable people from IMF and WB...We should now wait for the results...Inflation is worldwide problem as stated by Razzak Dawood.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

Ruling is a state of mind. Sometimes it is natural, other times acquired. In this case, time required to pti to becomes experienced will take us in death hole. PTI guys are clearly not born leaders.
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

Honest PM? Honest in what exactly? PTI campaign was based on lies.

More like PTI has sold Pakistan to international corporate hyenas.
 
