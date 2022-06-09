IT was very encouraging to see ISPR issuing statement after long.We were hoping some light would be shed, on the troops lost in Balochistan and FATA areas.We were also hoping dear generals would tell us, how the terrorist with " Tuti Kamar" came and launched these attacks.We also want to understand why was the enemy able to inflict such damage ? is it lack of training or lack of material ?which ever maybe the reason, we also need to understand who is responsible and what did this esteemed congregation of dear generals decide to do about it ( if at all ).Lastly, I hope there would be some sort of progress report shared with people who sponsor these meetings ( the tax payer in case you are wondering ) on what you claim you are doing Vs what we want you to do Vs what you are actually doing.Now I will see which insecure little mod deletes this thread, and against what reason.