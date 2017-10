The influence of Buddhist monks in Myanmar's public is immense. Due to the impact of the astrologers, there is a need to mention. There are about half a million Buddhist monks in the country. Buddhist monks successfully led the 2007 Saffron Revolution. Among the Buddhist monks, the most influential Asin Wirathu preached that, Buddhism in Myanmar is now under threat. Taking the example of Indonesia, Bangladesh etc. in this case, Wirathu said that these countries were once the bastion of Buddhism; But now it has gone under Islam. He started an organization named Maa Tha, which has been protesting against the spread of different religions on the country.There is also considerable influence in the government. Under the influence of his organization Maa Tha, the previous army-controlled parliament passed some laws. A law has been enacted so that no one of the different religions can marry Buddhist girls. Another law has been made so that nobody can easily change religion. These laws were basically on favor of Buddhists. The astrologers also expressed the danger of spreading Islam to the government. These astrologers also played the role of various government policies. It is known that the astrologers played the role of transit from Rangoon, the capital of Myanmar to Naypyidaw. Demands for better analysis of the role of Buddhist monks and astrologers in the development of anti-Muslim sentiments of the people of Myanmar.

