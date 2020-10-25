What was TEKOI?

truthfollower said:

@SQ8

Pakistani rockets and missiles motors are also individually calibrated like this? Pakistani rockets and missiles motors are also individually calibrated like this? Click to expand...

I have no idea about this subject - just thay the CEP back in 1998 was 3m.Must be some progress since then.Every systems has its specific targets but those can be interchanged within the system.Finally, the problem statement for Pakistan is different and perheps less complicated versus the problem for the USSR or USA or CHINA.it would take 30-40 minutes for Russian missiles from their mainland to get to US targets - China needs 40-65 minutes(although due to the curvature of the earth the actual warning time may be 20 minutes) hence the use of ballistic missile submarines to shorten it.Flight time to even the furthest Indian targets is 18 minutes - to the ones the matter its around 10 minutes including acceleration.