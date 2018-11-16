What was so misleading about my thread that it got deleted?
So folks better screenshot this before it go *poof*
Did not USA Math team won and beaten soundly the Chinese Team??
Was that so repugnantly misleading that must be deleted?
Especially when we see so many threads that parroted Murica and Pompeo that Covid from Wuhan.
Genocide in Sinkiang.
WONDERFUL SIGHTS TO BEHOLD in Hong Kong
And the girl with powers like Jesus Christ and gave herself 2 beautiful eyes.
And outright lies be that from Muricans and their stooges
or from the saffron gang (who should spend their time more wisely such as begging and stealing oxygen cylinders and firewoood)
That photo of USA MATH TEAM was taken from my WhatsApp.
Since that photo caused distress to whatever mod that deleted that, I will not show that again.
But how about below?
Something a bit more personal The coach and captain of the USA team is Po-Shen Loh https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Po-Shen_Loh
He is the son of my very very good friend Loh Wei Yin in my school days, Anglo Chinese School . He was so bloody brilliant and he finished his maths paper in 20 minutes while rest of us mortals needed an hour. And our Maths teacher ranted he got to reduce Loh marks for the test papers so his marks not score above 100. Loh Wei Yin might be retired by now. He was a statistics professor http://pages.stat.wisc.edu/~loh/
And what I posted here came from STEM tweet. Why go after that tweet when saffron gang and Muricans have full
rein of their imaginations to post all kinds of outright lies with misleading titles?
Like Murica being by far the mightist military power on this planet. All kinds of super duper weapons on their horizon. And strangely their current weapons and protection shield protected nothing in KSA despite their shouting to high heaven how good their Patriot and THAAD are .
Not withstanding Muricans did not get home for Christmas in 1950. And the only wars Murica won since WW2 were against Nicaragua , Grenanda and Principaltiy of Sealand.
Those who read me be that in here or in my Facebook know I write 99% truth. The other 1% tongue in cheek joke.
Whats wrong with injecting a bit of humour into our world?
