What was Pakistan's Response to Mian Channu Brahmos Missile Incident on March 9, 2022

India dropped their nuclear capable Brahmos missile deep inside Pakistan, it was a hot topic for a few days, then it went quiet. What was our response to the supersonic cruise missile that was launched by India and landed 150 Km inside Pakistan?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501967802533498899

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501978116297613318

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501983427167326214

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503049491607433221

en.wikipedia.org

2022 India–Pakistan missile incident - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
we f-ed by not responding then and there and giving them time to come up with a malfunction excuse
afterward, you would look foolish if you also responded with a missile attack
you had to respond within couple of hours
 
Sainthood 101 said:
we f-ed by not responding then and there and giving them time to come up with a malfunction excuse
afterward, you would look foolish if you also responded with a missile attack
you had to respond within couple of hours
Click to expand...

AFAIK, It was India's top tier missile, that has Surface, Submarine and Air-launched variants too.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
India dropped their nuclear capable Brahmos missile deep inside Pakistan, it was a hot topic for a few days, then it went quiet. What was our response to the supersonic cruise missile that was launched by India and landed 150 Km inside Pakistan?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501967802533498899

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501978116297613318

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501983427167326214

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503049491607433221

en.wikipedia.org

2022 India–Pakistan missile incident - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...

Actually, they were not having idea about the incident.

Later, analysis the data even possibly helped from Chinese and next day come up with the few details.

Most were cover-up story and details.. As we know, it was not fired from that location which claimed by ISPR.

Incident was a misfired but indirectly mission objective was successful
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
India dropped their nuclear capable Brahmos missile deep inside Pakistan, it was a hot topic for a few days, then it went quiet. What was our response to the supersonic cruise missile that was launched by India and landed 150 Km inside Pakistan?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501967802533498899

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501978116297613318

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501983427167326214

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503049491607433221

en.wikipedia.org

2022 India–Pakistan missile incident - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...
We responded them with regime change
 
SIPRA said:
Hardly a significant topic, under the circumstances prevailing in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Badwa was busy removing an elected govt of IK on the orders of his US masters
These patloon shiters are only good in removing PMs of pakistan
Pak people wont give damn shit about there patriotism anymore
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
India dropped their nuclear capable Brahmos missile deep inside Pakistan, it was a hot topic for a few days, then it went quiet. What was our response to the supersonic cruise missile that was launched by India and landed 150 Km inside Pakistan?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501967802533498899

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501978116297613318

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501983427167326214

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503049491607433221

en.wikipedia.org

2022 India–Pakistan missile incident - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...
Even if it was a human error, BrahMos successfully managed to penetrate deep into the territory of 🇵🇰, key point is we have demonstrated HQ9 (🇨🇳)or none of their ADS can intercept the high speed projectile, So the objective is clear.

Development of the Operational Data Link (ODL) and upgraded version of Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) are at advanced stages of completion which would enable us to be ready to fight modern hi-tech wars.

Air Defence Radars, long and medium range surface-to-air missile systems (S-400, MRSAM), Low Level Quick Reaction Missiles (LLQRM) and Close In Weapon System (CIWS) are being procured in order to provide adequate multi-layered air defence
 
IceCold said:
We were busy in disposing a legitimate government and replacing it with an imported one.
Click to expand...
COLS ( chief of licking Staff)
20220604_184522.jpg
 

