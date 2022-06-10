What was Pakistan's Response to Mian Channu Brahmos Missile Incident on March 9, 2022

India dropped their nuclear capable Brahmos missile deep inside Pakistan, it was a hot topic for a few days, then it went quiet. What was our response to the supersonic cruise missile that was launched by India and landed 150 Km inside Pakistan?
Even if it was a human error, BrahMos successfully managed to penetrate deep into the territory of
, key point is we have demonstrated HQ9 (
)or none of their ADS can intercept the high speed projectile, So the objective is clear.
Development of the Operational Data Link (ODL) and upgraded version of Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) are at advanced stages of completion which would enable us to be ready to fight modern hi-tech wars.
Air Defence Radars, long and medium range surface-to-air missile systems (S-400, MRSAM), Low Level Quick Reaction Missiles (LLQRM) and Close In Weapon System (CIWS) are being procured in order to provide adequate multi-layered air defence