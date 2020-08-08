What was Pakistan’s dollar rate when you were born? Fazeela Hanif and Junaid Khatri Aug 5, 2020 We dig into 50 years of data of the State Bank to find out how the exchange rates corelate to the changes in the dollar reserves over time and the role of IMF loans in driving these rates. Can you figure out how these variables relate? Hint: pay attention to the last two years or the most recent period of volatility. Fazeela Hanif and Junaid Khatri visualised this infograph. Note: Dollar reserves and exchange rate data was not available for the years preceding 1971. https://www.samaa.tv/money/2020/08/what-was-pakistans-dollar-rate-when-you-were-born/