What type of clothes do you wear

Shalwar Qameez on Fridays.
Western clothes(formal) on other weekdays (Monday-Thursday)
Western clothes(Jeans/t shirt/shirt) on weekends.
Occasionally Shalwar Qameez on weekends too especially if there is some party/get together.

For weddings, always Shalwar Qameez and Wasket(waist coat) on all days except Valima ceremony(Reeption) where I wear Suit.

With Shalwar Qameez, I wear Khairiya'n (Peshawari Chapal) though I prefer Balochi style better.

With formal pant shirt, formal shoes.

With Jeans/t shirt, sneakers.

With Jeans/shirt, boots.

I don't like Khakis usually.

Joggers for running.
 
For Male, Indonesian uses Western clothes but women large majority are Islamic clothes (Hijab)

The different is for male and female we can use Batik for work and formal meeting.

This Jokowi introduce his new ministers in his second term administration (2019-2024)

 
I live in the UK so typically I wear a T-shirt/polo shirt and chinos/Jeans. If I go out i'll put on a casual jacket. In the winter i add a jumper or cardigan to my attire. Tend to wear casual trainers most of the time.

This is my home wear and my occasional office wear (i work in IT, it's pretty casual). If i am interviewing people at work, sometimes i will replace my T-shirts with a shirt, or at least a polo. I'll wear more formal chinos and shoes. If i am interviewing, i will wear a suit. I also wear suits at weddings (walima functions).

Salwar kameez is for trips to masjid, or any social event where sitting on the floor will be required.

I also have a load of very light salwar kameez which i wear in the summer, around the house and out and about if i feel like it. It's perfect attire for the hot days of summer.
 
