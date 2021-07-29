What type of clothes do you wear

I live in the UK so typically I wear a T-shirt/polo shirt and chinos/Jeans. If I go out i'll put on a casual jacket. In the winter i add a jumper or cardigan to my attire. Tend to wear casual trainers most of the time.



This is my home wear and my occasional office wear (i work in IT, it's pretty casual). If i am interviewing people at work, sometimes i will replace my T-shirts with a shirt, or at least a polo. I'll wear more formal chinos and shoes. If i am interviewing, i will wear a suit. I also wear suits at weddings (walima functions).



Salwar kameez is for trips to masjid, or any social event where sitting on the floor will be required.



I also have a load of very light salwar kameez which i wear in the summer, around the house and out and about if i feel like it. It's perfect attire for the hot days of summer.