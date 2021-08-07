What Transpired on 27th Feb. For India To Declare it an Act of War !

New information has emerged that after Pakistan Airforce (PAF) carried out it's operation Swift Retort on 27th February 2019, against Indian air and ground assets, in response to Indian misadventure the previous day, it resulted in Indian government declaring it an open act of war. Due to the Pakistani onslaught, India threatened to carry out missile strikes against Pakistan.The whole scenario begs the question that albeit Pakistan has disclosed that it never directly targeted Indian Military assets but just delivered a message by striking barren areas in the proximity of Indian Army Brigade HQ and Supply Depot in Naushera Sectors of Indian Occupied Kashmir. In the ensuing Air battle following these attacks, PAF shot down two Indian aircraft, a MiG-21 which fell inside Pakistani territory and it's pilot captured while an SU-30 was hit deep inside Indian airspace. India, however after some denials, admitted to the loss of just a MiG-21. Now the question arises, while Pakistan admitted that no Indian ground targets were hit and PAF only responded to Indian aggression and although IAF attempted to strike at a civilian compound in Pakistan but PAF stuck to it's guns by going after military targets.....then what compelled India to declare an episode as an act of war. !!!! Surely not the loss of an ageing MiG-21. It's also worth noting that India no longer decided to use it's air force and instead threatened to launch missile strikes. Alas it's not difficult to conclude that something badly hurt Indiabut at the same time it didn't want to rely on it's air force. Later, India or IAF shot it 'self in the foot again by flying the so called Balakot formation.....trying to prove that it didn't lose any SU-30 and the aircraft in formation is the one that PAF is claiming to have shot down. Well this exercise would have been worthwhile, had the IAF gone into battle with only Two SU-30s but with over 250 examples on strength, it was sheer desperation to cover up the loss and in hindsight revealing why India considered PAF action as an act of war.