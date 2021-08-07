What's new

What Transpired on 27th Feb. For India To Declare it an Act of War !

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
1628355390942.png



New information has emerged that after Pakistan Airforce (PAF) carried out it's operation Swift Retort on 27th February 2019, against Indian air and ground assets, in response to Indian misadventure the previous day, it resulted in Indian government declaring it an open act of war. Due to the Pakistani onslaught, India threatened to carry out missile strikes against Pakistan.
The whole scenario begs the question that albeit Pakistan has disclosed that it never directly targeted Indian Military assets but just delivered a message by striking barren areas in the proximity of Indian Army Brigade HQ and Supply Depot in Naushera Sectors of Indian Occupied Kashmir. In the ensuing Air battle following these attacks, PAF shot down two Indian aircraft, a MiG-21 which fell inside Pakistani territory and it's pilot captured while an SU-30 was hit deep inside Indian airspace. India, however after some denials, admitted to the loss of just a MiG-21. Now the question arises, while Pakistan admitted that no Indian ground targets were hit and PAF only responded to Indian aggression and although IAF attempted to strike at a civilian compound in Pakistan but PAF stuck to it's guns by going after military targets.....then what compelled India to declare an episode as an act of war. !!!! Surely not the loss of an ageing MiG-21. It's also worth noting that India no longer decided to use it's air force and instead threatened to launch missile strikes. Alas it's not difficult to conclude that something badly hurt India
1628359934898.png

but at the same time it didn't want to rely on it's air force. Later, India or IAF shot it 'self in the foot again by flying the so called Balakot formation.....trying to prove that it didn't lose any SU-30 and the aircraft in formation is the one that PAF is claiming to have shot down. Well this exercise would have been worthwhile, had the IAF gone into battle with only Two SU-30s but with over 250 examples on strength, it was sheer desperation to cover up the loss and in hindsight revealing why India considered PAF action as an act of war.



1628360042183.png
 

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
Pak kept her cool and won that episode….

India wanted to punch way above her weight category and lost all over the places….

By the by, thanks to the Indian incompetence, the ultimate loser is Israil for her systems - be it radars, EW, AD, SOMs or something else - miserably failed in unison! Hopefully, now they would believe they’re not the chosen people….

*Aiding the break-up of Pak by leveraging the Bangals, who voluntarily want BD to be the wife of India, is no epitome of feats from Israil
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
Windjammer said:
, it was sheer desperation to cover up the loss and in hindsight revealing why India considered PAF action as an act of war
I guess the bomb hitting near the GHQ, where senior military commander was present, is the main reason. The other thing is lack of communication (intra-operability), plus armed forces 'obedience' to Modi, miscommunicated the level of aggression to Dehli. Such as who shot the heli, plus all military targets, etc.

Not while ago, CDS cheif said that IAF is a supporting arm of the army. This shows that they are not at same page at briefing, thinking and communication level. Hence, no intra- operability results in lack of strategy decision making and damage assessment. Its not that simple but these can be 15-20% of the reason. @PanzerKiel

The main reason is the arrogance of Modi. Be it lockdown, Babri mosque, Sedition laws, Currency change, Farmers law, income tax reforms, Article 370, etc. He considers Dehli as a seat of Gujrat where he tries to control and dominate by Hindu/Muslim riots, Hindi language preference (one nation, one rule), Gandhi vs Patel, etc.

At national level, such gimmicks backfire. So Modi thinks like he can bully his constituents by police, courts, media, RSS goons, morning walk threats, etc, he can bully Pakistan. His limited exposure of state governance, totally limits him to think for international politics.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
Windjammer said:
whats is the name of radar in middle pic?
 
