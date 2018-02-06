What Trade War? US Imports From China Are Booming

How is it that you are oblivious to all the propaganda articles posted by the Chinese members of this forum? Has your face been so deeply buried in their laps that you have gone completely blind too?When are you going to get up and wave your own flag sometime instead of kneeling and worshiping theirs? Do the Chinese members here not have tongues themselves to speak? Are they so defenseless and oblivious that you have anointed yourself their liaison? No, they are fully aware of the situation and hold their tongues as to not make themselves look stupid...however a court jester like yourself is all to willing to get up and do a dance and sing a silly song...to all's amusement.Best to show some respect for yourself and your countrymen by using that energy with equal zeal defending your own country.