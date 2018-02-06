What's new

What Trade War? US Imports From China Are Booming

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
31,907
1
59,370
Country
China
Location
China
What Trade War? US Imports From China Are Booming


FreightWaves FOLLOW
August 26, 2020 10:48am



Remember all the media coverage just a few months ago about Chinese manufacturers poised to collapse due to lack of overseas buyers? It didn't happen. Chinese factories are booming. Chinese goods are flooding into U.S. ports.

Ironically, the virus that started in China and caused severe economic damage to the U.S. has spurred an increase in American business purchases from China, to the benefit of Chinese manufacturers.

Trade talks between the two countries continue. Officials held a six-month "checkup" on the Phase 1 trade deal on Monday. Both sides cited progress, yet China was more than 50% behind June purchase targets, according to the Peterson Institute.

There are some positive signs for exports. According to Argus Media, China began ramping up purchases of U.S. crude oil in May and imported over 800,000 barrels per day in July — a plus for tanker demand. China should also buy more U.S. grain in the second half.

But the real story is goods flowing in the other direction, from China to America.

"The U.S. import-export imbalance with China just got worse," Flexport Global Head of Ocean Freight Nerijus Poskus told FreightWaves.


"In July, U.S. containerized exports were 30% below their average in the past three years, while imports are surging," he said.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index jumped sharply in July, to an all-time high. If U.S. Customs data is any indication, that record could be broken — maritime import filings are trending more than 20% higher this month than in July.

Customs filings reach new highs
FreightWaves' SONAR data platform publishes data on the daily number of customs filings (on a seven-day average basis, regardless of volume per filing).

Countrywide, daily maritime import filings (SONAR: CSTM.USA) are now at multiyear highs, with imports from China (SONAR: CSTM.CHNUSA) on the verge of reattaining the peak hit in late April, when shipments delayed by the initial Wuhan outbreak hit U.S. shores.


Filings from the coronavirus low point, March 1, through the latest available data, on Aug. 21, show how China has fueled U.S. import gains. Customs filings for Chinese goods were up 208% over this period, with total U.S. filings up 64%.



Filings from the coronavirus low point, March 1, through the latest available data, on Aug. 21, show how China has fueled U.S. import gains. Customs filings for Chinese goods were up 208% over this period, with total U.S. filings up 64%.


The customs data confirms that more Chinese goods are going to California than taking the long route via the Panama Canal to the East Coast.

Between March 1 and Aug. 21, maritime import shipment filings in Long Beach (SONAR: ICSTM.USLGB) were up 498% and those in Los Angeles (SONAR: ICSTM.USLAX) were up 168%. In contrast, the numbers were up only 15% to Savannah, Georgia (SONAR: ICSTM.USSAV), and 8% in New York/New Jersey (SONAR: ICSTM.USNYC).



Trans-Pacific rates keep rising
This is beginning to sound like a broken record, but freight rates keep rising in the trans-Pacific market.

The Freightos Baltic Daily Index assesses rates for forty-foot equivalent unit (FEU) containers on various routes. As of Monday, the rate from China to the West Coast (SONAR: FBXD.CNAW) was at $3,336 per FEU — 2.5 times pricing at the beginning of March.

The rate from China to the East Coast (SONAR: FBXD.CNAE) was $3,856 per FEU on Monday. The spread between the two routes had shrunk to $520 per FEU, underscoring shipper willingness to pay extra for shorter transit time.




The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index put the rate even higher, at $3,440 per FEU to the West Coast and $3,953 per FEU to the East Coast for the week that ended Friday.

Carriers plan yet another General Rate Increase (GRI) for the trans-Pacific starting Sept. 1. If the latest GRI sticks, rates would go even higher still.

Demand drivers, supply limitations
What's driving this import demand just as the U.S. is in the midst of a pandemic-induced economic crunch?

Alan Murphy, CEO of Copenhagen-based Sea-Intelligence, commented Monday on demand overall, not just U.S. demand.

"While this may seem counterintuitive in a pandemic, there are some factors that we believe are at play here," he explained.

"First is a shift in consumption patterns away from services to physical goods, which would give rise to a need for stockpiling a large volume of goods different to what were previously sold. Second, restrictions of traveling and regular outings would potentially fund a higher spending on consumer products.

"Lastly, a change in working conditions necessitating a work-from-home approach has also driven consumer behavior towards purchases for furnishing home offices," he noted.

Eventually, escalating U.S. demand for Chinese exports could come up against a practical ceiling, according to Poskus. Too many containers are leaving China and not enough are coming back to be restuffed.

"Equipment availability is going to be a real issue in September," warned Poskus. Click for more FreightWaves/American Shipper articles by Greg Miller

www.benzinga.com

What Trade War? US Imports From China Are Booming

Remember all the media coverage just a few months ago about Chinese manufacturers poised to collapse due to lack of overseas buyers? It didn't happen. Chinese factories are...
www.benzinga.com www.benzinga.com
 
G

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
8,417
-2
10,818
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
of course Chinese imports are booming in the u.s. its all just election barfing and deflection from domestic issues at home that aging american politicians are using to stay in the power corridors. the fact is and remains that all of them have vested interests in companies that importing heavily from China...old farts don't want a military challenge so late in their age...ESPECIALLY from a power like China. they know that China WILL overtake the u.s. in...basically everything in less than 10 years (if not 5). they ALSO know that given their age, they are gonna be dead by then ANYWAY and therefore don't give two turds from rat's arse about how america goes down the drains.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
31,907
1
59,370
Country
China
Location
China
GumNaam said:
of course Chinese imports are booming in the u.s. its all just election barfing and deflection from domestic issues at home that aging american politicians are using to stay in the power corridors. the fact is and remains that all of them have vested interests in companies that importing heavily from China...old farts don't want a military challenge so late in their age...ESPECIALLY from a power like China. they know that China WILL overtake the u.s. in...basically everything in less than 10 years (if not 5). they ALSO know that given their age, they are gonna be dead by then ANYWAY and therefore don't give two turds from rat's arse about how america goes down the drains.
Click to expand...
You nailed it.

Vanguard closing Japan, Hong Kong operations; focusing Asia operations on China

By Jeff Blumenthal – Reporter, Philadelphia Business Journal
Aug 26, 2020, 8:50pm EDT Updated 5 hours ago

Its new Asian headquarters will be in Shanghai, though the closures will occur gradually over the six months to two years and an undisclosed number of layoffs will take place.

 
8

8888888888888

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2016
1,087
0
1,074
Country
China
Location
China
I suspect Chinese sellers actually cut down their price for the USA market but USA companies still has to pay for the Trump Tariff Tax so they probably force it to their customers instead.
 
G

Globenim

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
1,808
-1
3,122
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Who cares about the overarching big picture and hard facts, when 3 retarded shills can spam 30 mostly already recycled vague anecdotes and fake "scoops" every day to forecall "Chinas impending collapse", right?
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
20,621
23
15,363
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pakistan Space Agency said:
I wonder if @F-22Raptor and @Hamartia Antidote come across these sort of articles as well when they're desperately looking for propaganda articles to post on this forum daily against China? Mystery.
Click to expand...
How is it that you are oblivious to all the propaganda articles posted by the Chinese members of this forum? Has your face been so deeply buried in their laps that you have gone completely blind too?

When are you going to get up and wave your own flag sometime instead of kneeling and worshiping theirs? Do the Chinese members here not have tongues themselves to speak? Are they so defenseless and oblivious that you have anointed yourself their liaison? No, they are fully aware of the situation and hold their tongues as to not make themselves look stupid...however a court jester like yourself is all to willing to get up and do a dance and sing a silly song...to all's amusement.

Best to show some respect for yourself and your countrymen by using that energy with equal zeal defending your own country.
 
Last edited:
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
9,337
-19
13,848
Country
China
Location
Singapore
Hamartia Antidote said:
How is it that you are oblivious to all the propaganda articles posted by the Chinese members of this forum? Has your face been so deeply buried in their laps that you have gone completely blind too?

When are you going to get up and wave your own flag sometime instead of kneeling and worshiping theirs? Do the Chinese members here not have tongues themselves to speak? Are they defenseless and you have annointed yourself their liaison? No, they are fully aware of the situation and hold their tongues as to not make themselves look stupid...however a court jester like yourself is all to willing to get up and do a dance...to all's amusement.
Click to expand...
Propaganda from an American site. Lololol
 
ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

FULL MEMBER
Jul 13, 2017
1,674
-12
4,702
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Hamartia Antidote said:
How is it that you are oblivious to all the propaganda articles posted by the Chinese members of this forum? Has your face been so deeply buried in their laps that you have gone completely blind too?

When are you going to get up and wave your own flag sometime instead of kneeling and worshiping theirs? Do the Chinese members here not have tongues themselves to speak? Are they so defenseless and oblivious that you have anointed yourself their liaison? No, they are fully aware of the situation and hold their tongues as to not make themselves look stupid...however a court jester like yourself is all to willing to get up and do a dance and sing a silly song...to all's amusement.
Click to expand...
:omghaha:
It's nice to have allies, and China has allies and supporters all over the world. Let's count how many as*es Biden will have to 😘 after Trump's gone, it'll be funny watching him beg your former allies to give you worthless scum another chance. I personally am looking forward to Canada taking its pound of flesh from you. As for being "fully aware of the situation", China sure is - it's fully aware that America is getting flushed down the toilet and will soon be among the sewage where it belongs.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,398
3
2,637
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This trade war has accomplished nothing except grant D. Trump some demagoguery for disenfranchised poor white Americans. When I reviewed USA economy data I learned that their is a strong correlation USA economic growth and foreign imports. That's what happens when you have a reserve currency. The USA can only reduce imports by doing 2 things...give up reserve currency status or have negative economic growth. Neither of these is politically acceptable in the USA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker CNN: The US-China relationship is too important for a trade war to last World Affairs 6
Chinese-Dragon China imports zero U.S. soybeans in November for first time since trade war started China & Far East 8
haidian Trump's trade war has seen US imports of Chinese goods hit with the initial tariffs fall by 30% World Affairs 2
TaiShang China’s Crude Oil Imports From U.S. Plunge Amid Trade War China & Far East 1
Feng Leng Trump: escalate trade war to cover all Chinese imports China & Far East 47
mohammad45 Brussels prepared for trade war with US if it restricts EU imports World Affairs 1
kankan326 What if China responses to the trade war started by India? Central & South Asia 20
beijingwalker Visualizing USA vs China Trade War - Which Country Will Dominate the World? World Affairs 9
GlobalVillageSpace Turkey makes move to benefit from USA – China trade war Middle East & Africa 0
Aspen Is COVID-19 China's revenge at America for trade war? COVID-19 Coronavirus 8

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top