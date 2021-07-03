What's new

What to do with the replaced conventional train cars by bullet trains in China? Xinjiang finds a way

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,070
1
75,345
Country
China
Location
China

Most Chinese railways go high speed and conventional cars are being replaced by bullet trains fast, then what to do with conventional train cars being replaced, Xinjiang finds a way. Xinjiang remodels train cars into moving hospitals to serve people living in remote villages and desert regions, medical service in those far away regions are still not up to par and high level medical professionals are still lacking.

The train remodelled moving hospitals are equipped with all up to date modern medical equipments, it's a boon for the rural folks in Xinjiang's border regions.

This train can run on conventional railway tracks which are still commong in rural regions in Xinjiang connecting small villages and towns.

Xinjiang offers free annual physical checkup for all the population in the province, this train greatly helps the local government to get this job done in far away region.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom