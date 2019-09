Yes you will go to UN give a great speech but it wont be better than Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto UN speech and even that speech didnt accomplish anything so what will your speech ac accomplish?

Would UN pass a resolution against India? Put sanctions on India? Can you get unanimously approved resolution in UN?Do you think India dont have friends?

Your lectures about internatoinalizng Kashmir and diplomacy wont accomplish nothing as they didnt accomplish anything as of yet. It's almost 50 days curfew still there and you the mighty leader giving lectures.

Let's see what kind of marvel you ac accomplish on 27th.

You and many people are naive if you think you can hurt India diplomatically because fact is Israel is with India and therefore US will stand with India.

Israeli PM promising it's people full fledge Zionist state without giving a F about world.

Modi's India is preparing their youth and training them for conflict.

So both of our enemies are preparing their people and over here our dear PM is giving is Fucking lectures.

I wonder if you are sincere about Kashmir because here is a reality.

1. When joint Parliament session was about to happen regarding Kashmir Maryam Nawaz gets arrested and it becomes the news and the spirit of United voice was undermined. Who did it and why at that particular day. She couldve been arrested two days later or so but no same day.

2. Yesterday another Kashmir related session well guess what Kurshid shah gets arrested and it became headline instead of Kashmir issue.

3. Air space for that country is still open who have locked everything for my people and you lecture.

4. Trade for medical supplies is important for you when medical supplies in Kashmir is running out.

Let me give you a prediction about future

A Maybe you will deliver a good speech which will give you nice satisfaction a little limelight and then nothing. It will be a great moment for you but for Kashmiri it's of no use.

Learn from Raja Farooq Haider he got more courage than you and speaks from his heart not a script as you did on Torkham border. Your ministers are incompetent and bunch of Jokers and you are starting to embarrass Pakistan which you promised that you wont let Pakistan do.

And regarding those on pdf who will be jumping down my throat and closing my thread well guess what I dont care I will write again and again and again until i see current GOP take the right course.

