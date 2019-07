What the next 20 years of space travel could achieve — from the Moon to mankind on Mars

The arrival of humans© GettyAt last, on 4 April 2038, a crew drawn from four nations – the US, Russia, China, and the European Federation – travelling in a ship assembled at Lagrange Station in Earth orbit, lands on Mars. Zubrin lives to see his vision fulfilled.The landing site is in the Ares Vallis, close to the remains of Nasa’s Pathfinder probe. This echoes the achievement of Apollo 12 on the Moon in 1969, which had tested navigation techniques by landing within walking distance of an inert Surveyor probe. It is necessary for the ERV and lander to touch down close to each other – and Pathfinder is as good a marker to aim for as any.There are other objectives, such as in examining the behaviour of materials. But just as reaching the Surveyor was a mission highlight for the Apollo astronauts, it is a cultural feat to visit the monument. A shot of mission commander Martha Ono cradling Pathfinder’s tiny Sojourner rover in her arms is the most forwarded post in social media history.Space archaeologists, however, howl with anguish.The new space race: Designs of the future© Getty Pathfinder spacecraft Sojourner robot rover explorer on surface of planet Mars.In the 1970s, the apparent lack of water in Apollo Moon rock samples had been a grave disappointment. Water could have been cracked into hydrogen and oxygen to supply breathable air and rocket fuel. Without water, the Moon was much less interesting a destination.But by 2020 extensive water deposits had already been discovered in wide areas of the Moon, in the form of hydroxyl compounds. And in 2028 a dramatic discovery by the Chinese of easily accessible water-ice in the shadows of the lunar north pole suddenly revived old optimism.By the 2030s, astronauts from many nations have reached the Moon. And colonies have quickly developed – extracting metals and other materials for various purposes, including the manufacture of heavy components of habitats and Mars ships. The endless, unshielded sunlight is an obvious energy resource.The principles of outer space law are still upheld: you can exploit lunar resources, but there is no sovereignty. No nation owns the Moon. The colonists are happy.In the 1970s, the apparent lack of water in Apollo Moon rock samples had been a grave disappointment. Water could have been cracked into hydrogen and oxygen to supply breathable air and rocket fuel. Without water, the Moon was much less interesting a destination.But by 2020 extensive water deposits had already been discovered in wide areas of the Moon, in the form of hydroxyl compounds. And in 2028 a dramatic discovery by the Chinese of easily accessible water-ice in the shadows of the lunar north pole suddenly revived old optimism.By the 2030s, astronauts from many nations have reached the Moon. And colonies have quickly developed – extracting metals and other materials for various purposes, including the manufacture of heavy components of habitats and Mars ships. The endless, unshielded sunlight is an obvious energy resource.The principles of outer space law are still upheld: you can exploit lunar resources, but there is no sovereignty. No nation owns the Moon. The colonists are happy.The spaceplanes© GettyIn the early days of space exploration, expensive launchers such as the Saturn V were thrown away after one use. A true spaceplane would take off unassisted from a runway, reach orbit, then return to land.The major issue is that such a craft can’t carry all its own fuel, and the oxidiser to burn that fuel. A jet must collect oxygen from the air, but if the craft itself is travelling faster than sound, the intake of air creates drag.In 2025 the first true spaceplane flies. Skylon’s engine works like a conventional jet up to five times the speed of sound, at which point the engine switches to an internal liquid oxygen supply. True space tourism briefly blossoms, before becoming deeply unfashionable in a new age of climate management.Two large, expensive and elderly probes finally reach Jupiter in the 2030s: NASA’s Europa Clipper, set in orbit around Jupiter to make multiple flybys of the potentially life-bearing moon Europa; and ESA’s Juice, the Jupiter icy moons explorer.The probes are magnificent and return good science. But having been designed and built before 2020, they now seem too big, too heavy and frustratingly dumb – in contrast to a new generation of small, smart probes being sent out to explore the asteroid belt and beyond.