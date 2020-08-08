/ Register

What the new Iran-China partnership means for the region

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by PeaceGen, Aug 8, 2020 at 12:31 AM.

    PeaceGen

    PeaceGen SENIOR MEMBER

    this might be interesting reading material for the Chinese and Iranian and Saudi and Venezuelan readers of this forum..
     
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    We as Pakistanis are very happy with this development. Iran is our brother and we will work together. Even if the Americans or the West disapproves.

    Developing nations never disapprove European Union or white countries forming unions. It is only white nations that always have objections to developing nations working together.
     
