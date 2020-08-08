U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook stepping down as key U.N. arms embargo vote looms - Reuters U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook stepping down as key U.N. arms embargo vote looms Reuters Iran Envoy Brian Hook, a ‘Survivor’ on Trump’s Team, to Quit The New York Times Trump's top Iran envoy quits as US bids to extend Tehran embargo The Guardian What the new Iran-China partnership means for the region Al Jazeera English Top U.S. diplomat for Iran resigns ahead of crucial vote to extend arms embargo CNBC View Full Coverage on Google News Local : 2020-08-06(Thursday) 19:34:00 Found via nicer.app/news this might be interesting reading material for the Chinese and Iranian and Saudi and Venezuelan readers of this forum..