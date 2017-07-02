/ Register

What the hell is wrong with the saudi Army?

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by شاھین میزایل, Jul 2, 2017 at 10:23 PM.

  1. Jul 2, 2017 at 10:23 PM #1
    شاھین میزایل

    شاھین میزایل FULL MEMBER

    Here is an 87 second video of a Houthi Militant attack on a Saudi border force and Saudis firing at them with what seems like RPG.
    I counted 17 shots in 87 seconds and almost none hitting the target. This does not look like a professional well trained army, looks like a rich army who have high tech thermal imaging cameras and too much ammunition. No wonder the Houthis inflict so much damage.
    Saudis really need to improve soldiers' training or their large defense budget will do them no good.



     
  2. Jul 2, 2017 at 10:27 PM #2
    sparten

    sparten SENIOR MEMBER

    They are not a professional well trained army.
     
  3. Jul 2, 2017 at 10:30 PM #3
    شاھین میزایل

    شاھین میزایل FULL MEMBER

  4. Jul 2, 2017 at 10:35 PM #4
    Jinn Baba

    Jinn Baba FULL MEMBER

    1) RPGs aren't very useful in targeting individuals at long range.

    2) they are repelling them through OTT response.

    3) don't think this small clip is of any use to form a generalised opinion of Saudi army or it's professionalism.
     
  5. Jul 2, 2017 at 10:37 PM #5
    DESERT FIGHTER

    DESERT FIGHTER ELITE MEMBER

    :lol:
     
  6. Jul 2, 2017 at 10:41 PM #6
    شاھین میزایل

    شاھین میزایل FULL MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
