what the hell is going on with Pakistani Public ?

Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

i dont get it, yesterday IK got bullets in the leg, it could take his life, but i see no changes in public response , not even from PTI leadership , tonite his speech was same like what he always saying in last 6 months, what you will get by only protesting ?

if not PTI thn people should take matter in thre own hand , you just need to run over the PM house, and the Establishment will talk to you automatically , thats all .

if not thn no one will take PTI seriously .
 
Jango

Jango

Going all guns blazing only serves to hand things back into the government's hands.

Agitation, or violence, or bloodshed will only serve as an excuse for the estab and govt to implement a crackdown.

Keeping up the pressure like this until elections (which seem more likely in Feb than Aug), serves PTI better.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

dude "someone" putting a hit out on IK- first he need to survive to see an election
you cant do politics from grave
 
Stealth

Stealth

That course of action actually exhaust public support and eventually Khan will lose popularity at some level which is not in the favor of IK if you see the yadaash of our koom
 
Jango

Jango

The way estab and government is presenting it's buttocks, unlikely.
 
V

villageidiot

Sir, can't you see? They'll remove him from their way at all costs. They just tried yesterday. What else is left?

I am sure there are demerits of violent protests, but this sitting idly isn't going to work. Public is incensed over the shamelessness of the theives and handlers. and their resentment against IK grows due to his inaction.
They follow him not because they agree with what he says, but because he says what they think. And if he stops saying it or doing what they expect of him, he'll lose their support.

i doubt that. If the current wave dies down, then he will still probably get absolute majority, but they sure as hell aren't going to let him get 2/3rd or it's all for vain no? They are not afraid of losing a few seats. They are afraid of 2/3rd and an IK govt without malleable allies who can come handy a la MQM.
 
peagle

peagle

Looks like they are using their brain cells properly.

Only idiots would want to burn their own house, perhaps you should learn from them.
 
Jango

Jango

So let's say IK goes down the path of agitation, then what?

Don't you think the govt or estab will declare emergency, governor rule, or whatever and come down with an iron fist?

Look at why Jinnah decided not to take up arms and create agitation, rather go for a peaceful way of achieving his goals.
 
MastanKhan

MastanKhan

Hi,

No---he won't lose popularity---but rather increase in popularity---.

Youngman---read u on revolutions that have happened in the past centuries---.

No revolution leader has lost face in front of devoted followers.
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

Even Jinnah had to ultimately announce "Direct Action Day". Without that, the goal of creating Pakistan couldn't have been achieved. Sometimes agitation is absolutely necessary to achieve your legitimate goals
 
Jango

Jango

But you can't say the consequence of Direct Action Day was foreseen to be mass killings, but rather only a general strike.
 
Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

In that event then you think will PTI will be able to sustain the momentum. Considering one of PTI’s pillars of popularity is IK’s brand.
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

Jinnah, while announcing DAD, said:

"We do not want war. If you want war we accept your offer unhesitatingly. We will either have a divided India or a destroyed India." - Jinnah

He had realized that agitation was absolutely necessary for achieving the goal of creating Pakistan. So had the people

Today, Agitation is absolutely necessary for the survival of Pakistan
 
Jango

Jango

This statement to me implies that if you don't divide India, then India will be destroyed. Not that we will destroy it deliberately.

Pardon my history knowledge, been some time since I studied these events.
 

