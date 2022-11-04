what the hell is going on with Pakistani Public ?

Ra's al Ghul
i dont get it, yesterday IK got bullets in the leg, it could take his life, but i see no changes in public response , not even from PTI leadership , tonite his speech was same like what he always saying in last 6 months, what you will get by only protesting ?
if not PTI thn people should take matter in thre own hand , you just need to run over the PM house, and the Establishment will talk to you automatically , thats all .
if not thn no one will take PTI seriously .
