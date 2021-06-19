What The First Underground Metro Rail (MRT-1) In Bangladesh Will Offer

Note: This is the 2nd line (MRT-1) presently under construction in Dhaka after the 1st line (MRT-6, not shown here) which is almost complete ( For MRT-1- soil test and piling phase currently ongoing for for Purbachal elevated section)., the Airport route shown (Lt. Blue) will be completely underground, constructed using a tunnel borer.

01:04 PM, June 17, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:56 PM, June 17, 2021Star Digital ReportAt a monthly virtual press briefing today, he revealed the features MRT-1 will have:1.The 31.24 km line will have two parts -- around 19.87 km from Dhaka airport to Kamalapur railway station underground and around 11.36 km elevated from Notun Bazar to Purbachal.2. It would have 21 stations -- 12 underground and rest elevated.3. 25 trains would be operated daily on the line.4.(Note: Kamalapur to Airport via city roads currently takes more than 2.5 hours)5. A passenger will be able to catch a train every 2 and a half minutes on the Dhaka airport-Kamalapur route, while wait time between trains on Natun Bazar-Purbachal route would be 4 minutes and 35 seconds.6.7. Each train will have eight coaches and will be able to carry 3,008 passengers.8.