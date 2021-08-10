What the fall of Afghanistan means for Iran

Iranian tanks lined up on the Afghan border in 1998​

A short, surprise blog post from me on the possible implications for Iran regarding the situation in Afghanistan. I'm curious to hear how other members here think Iran should manage this.In 1998, 8 Iranian diplomats and a journalist at the Iranian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif were murdered by Taliban forces, which controlled the city at that time. What followed were months of tensions, with Iran deploying tens of thousands of troops and heavy weaponry at the border, and cross-border skirmishes breaking out. All out war however, was avoided.As I write this piece, the Taliban are sweeping through Afghanistan. In the past 8 days, they have captured 16 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces and show no sign of slowing down. The Afghan National Army is crumbling, and the only foreign troops coming in are tasked with evacuating embassies.For the full blog post, click the link below