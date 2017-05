What is covfefe? Trump baffles with late night Twitter post

Puzzling tweet by US president late at night leads, naturally, to madness on the internet





If you haven’t looked it up already - don’t bother.



Just after midnight in Washington,



It left many of his 31 million followers on

Wednesday 31 May 2017 21.37 AESTFirst published on Wednesday 31 May 2017 16.02 AESTIf you haven’t looked it up already - don’t bother.Just after midnight in Washington, Donald Trump tweeted: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” That was it. No more. Just that word “covfefe” left hanging there.It left many of his 31 million followers on Twitter baffled, and slightly concerned.

View image on Twitter





The tweet had been active on Trump’s account without comment or clarification overnight and was not deleted until shortly before 6am the following morning. Trump replaced it with a tweet reading: “



That it had not been immediately deleted was confusing to users who, in the hours between the two tweets, had indeed tried to work out what, exactly, Trump might have meant. The tweet had been active on Trump’s account without comment or clarification overnight and was not deleted until shortly before 6am the following morning. Trump replaced it with a tweet reading: “ Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy! That it had not been immediately deleted was confusing to users who, in the hours between the two tweets, had indeed tried to work out what, exactly, Trump might have meant.



Clive Thompson @pomeranian99 Clive Thompson @pomeranian99





emily nussbaum Does no one on staff have his password? Have they tried the most common ones? 123456, or 11111, or, like ... "password"?

@emilynussbaum

It's been five minutes. What if this is it. That is his final tweet & the rest of history stops.

@ashleyfeinberg

I was about to go to bed but I guess i have to stare at this covfefe tweet until it goes away now



Merriam-Webster The Merriam-Webster dictionary, which has a track record of fact-checking Trump’s tweets and neologisms on Twitter, decided to sit this one out.

@MerriamWebster

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed.

Others suggested the tweet had taken the heat off US comedian Kathy Griffin, who had earlier been under fire for posting a video in which she held a replica of Trump’s severed bloody head.



Victoria Cliett @VictoriaCliett1 Victoria Cliett @VictoriaCliett1

Kathy Griffin: Tonight, I have all of Twitter paying attention to me! @realDonaldTrump : Hold my #covfefe

@laurenreeves

"Thank god for covfefe." -Kathy Griffin



Erik Brooks @ChipBrooks17 Erik Brooks @ChipBrooks17

Congratulations Kathy Griffin. No one cares about you anymore. We have #covfefe now.





Reference:

---

Kristina Wong, a US comedian, observed that the domain Covfefe.com had been promptly snapped up.Reference: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/may/31/what-is-covfefe-donald-trump-baffles-twitter-post ---

USA has a president La La Laa La Laaa... USA has a President La La la Laa Laa...

"Let's Make America Great Again"