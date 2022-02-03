What's new

What The Chinese Think of The US Boycott of Beijing Olympics| Street Interview

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,396
-5
85,316
Country
China
Location
China

What The Chinese Think of The US Boycott of Beijing Olympics | Street Interview​


We hit the streets in Shanghai to find out how ordinary Chinese citizens feel about the Western diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the Uyghur human rights controversy. The opinions expressed in this video are those of individual interviewees alone and do not reflect the views of ASIAN BOSS or the general Chinese population.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
UN chief ignores Olympics boycotts, accepts invitation to Beijing
Replies
5
Views
309
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
aziqbal
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: China criticises US diplomatic boycott
Replies
7
Views
566
aziqbal
aziqbal
Piotr
Putin makes China unity vow ahead of Olympics
Replies
11
Views
348
Stranagor
Stranagor
Stranagor
(US Boycott): Not That They Were Expected in the First Place
Replies
9
Views
530
Beast
B
313ghazi
China praises Pakistan for being against ‘politicisation’ of sports amid diplomatic boycott of Olympics
Replies
1
Views
195
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom