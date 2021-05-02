What Taliban think of India- in their own words

Ghost Hobbit
just to correct some misconceptions and delusions....you guys really didn't think there will be a situation in Afghanistan where India won't come out tops did you?
Taleban deny that they have any Anti-India stand
They have stated Kashmir is India's internal matter
They have said they will not let Pak use Afghan soil against INdia. They also called India a 'great power of consequence'
This will hurt...
“No doubt that India is a significant country in the region, but is also worth mentioning that they have full information about Afghanistan because they know each other very well in the long history,” the Taleban said.
“They are aware of the Afghan aspirations, creeds and love for freedom. It is totally illogical they should plunge their nation into a calamity just for the American pleasure.”
as always, we win....again...
@Areesh 'ground reality as a whole'
They have stated Kashmir is India's internal matter
Kashmir is India’s internal matter, says Taliban; denies plan to target Delhi
The strong clarification comes a day after officials monitoring social media noted a spike in posts around claims that a Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said it was impossible to be friends with India unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved.
www.hindustantimes.com
as always, we win....again...
@Areesh 'ground reality as a whole'
