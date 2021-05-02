What's new

What Taliban think of India- in their own words

just to correct some misconceptions and delusions....you guys really didn't think there will be a situation in Afghanistan where India won't come out tops did you?


Taleban deny that they have any Anti-India stand

www.ndtv.com

Video | Taliban praises India for resisting Afghan entanglement

India has done well to resist US calls for greater involvement in Afghanistan, the Taliban said in a rare direct comment about one of the strongest opponents of the hardline Islamist group that was ousted from power in 2001. The Taliban also said they won't let Afghanistan be used as a base...
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

They have stated Kashmir is India's internal matter

www.hindustantimes.com

Kashmir is India’s internal matter, says Taliban; denies plan to target Delhi

The strong clarification comes a day after officials monitoring social media noted a spike in posts around claims that a Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said it was impossible to be friends with India unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

They have said they will not let Pak use Afghan soil against INdia. They also called India a 'great power of consequence'

www.ndtv.com

Video | Taliban praises India for resisting Afghan entanglement

India has done well to resist US calls for greater involvement in Afghanistan, the Taliban said in a rare direct comment about one of the strongest opponents of the hardline Islamist group that was ousted from power in 2001. The Taliban also said they won't let Afghanistan be used as a base...
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com


This will hurt...

“No doubt that India is a significant country in the region, but is also worth mentioning that they have full information about Afghanistan because they know each other very well in the long history,” the Taleban said.
“They are aware of the Afghan aspirations, creeds and love for freedom. It is totally illogical they should plunge their nation into a calamity just for the American pleasure.”




www.arabnews.com

Taleban praise India for keeping off Afghan mess

KABUL: India has done well to resist US calls for greater involvement in Afghanistan, the Taleban said in a rare direct comment about one of the strongest opponents of the hard-line group that was ousted from power in 2001.The Taleban also said they won’t let Afghanistan be used as a base...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com




as always, we win....again...
@Areesh 'ground reality as a whole'
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
just to correct some misconceptions and delusions....you guys really didn't think there will be a situation in Afghanistan where India won't come out tops did you?


Taleban deny that they have any Anti-India stand

www.ndtv.com

Video | Taliban praises India for resisting Afghan entanglement

India has done well to resist US calls for greater involvement in Afghanistan, the Taliban said in a rare direct comment about one of the strongest opponents of the hardline Islamist group that was ousted from power in 2001. The Taliban also said they won't let Afghanistan be used as a base...
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

They have stated Kashmir is India's internal matter

www.hindustantimes.com

Kashmir is India’s internal matter, says Taliban; denies plan to target Delhi

The strong clarification comes a day after officials monitoring social media noted a spike in posts around claims that a Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said it was impossible to be friends with India unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

They have said they will not let Pak use Afghan soil against INdia. They also called India a 'great power of consequence'

www.ndtv.com

Video | Taliban praises India for resisting Afghan entanglement

India has done well to resist US calls for greater involvement in Afghanistan, the Taliban said in a rare direct comment about one of the strongest opponents of the hardline Islamist group that was ousted from power in 2001. The Taliban also said they won't let Afghanistan be used as a base...
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com


as always, we win....again...
Hahahaha i keep on asking Indian friends; why you guys are always in so much hurry. Have a bit patience, it's just the beginning of the game :D
 
yesterday's terrorists today's friends.
Pakistani liberals should learn from india.
india realized that they cannot survive in Afghanistan without help of taliban now they are getting cozy with taliban(terrorists).
 
darksider said:
yesterday's terrorists today's friends.
Pakistani liberals should learn from india.
india realized that they cannot survive in Afghanistan without help of taliban now they are getting cozy with taliban(terrorists).
actually some of these articles are over a decade old.
nothing wrong in praising one of the most cmpetent diplomatic establishments in the world. You didn't stand a chance.
 
Sarr please say sarr. Not me supporting operation against you for 20 years sarr. It was US evil atangwadi sarr not India sarr.

Indian media playing a front rile to appease Taliban on behest of Modi. One after another Source, with full time lifting of Taliban. Yesterday, they were terrorists and Pakistan proxies and evil and what not.
 
OK let me see here.

Indian media

Indian media

Indian media

Random Arab media.

Ok....


That just says it all.
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
just to correct some misconceptions and delusions....you guys really didn't think there will be a situation in Afghanistan where India won't come out tops did you?


Taleban deny that they have any Anti-India stand

www.ndtv.com

Video | Taliban praises India for resisting Afghan entanglement

India has done well to resist US calls for greater involvement in Afghanistan, the Taliban said in a rare direct comment about one of the strongest opponents of the hardline Islamist group that was ousted from power in 2001. The Taliban also said they won't let Afghanistan be used as a base...
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
This video is from 2012, much has happened since then.




Ghost Hobbit said:
They have stated Kashmir is India's internal matter

www.hindustantimes.com

Kashmir is India’s internal matter, says Taliban; denies plan to target Delhi

The strong clarification comes a day after officials monitoring social media noted a spike in posts around claims that a Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said it was impossible to be friends with India unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
The policy of the Islamic Emirate is clear that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

They say that about every country.
Did you also read this part from your own link?

But analysts have also underlined that the Taliban wasn’t a monolithic body and comprises people holding different beliefs. For example, while the group has deep linkages with the Pakistani deep state, there are also some who favour an independent line.

Do you realise how close ties were/are with the Taliban regarding Kashmiri groups? They share the same ideology, thinking and even went to the same madrassas. You don't seem to have a clue.




Ghost Hobbit said:
They have said they will not let Pak use Afghan soil against INdia. They also called India a 'great power of consequence'

www.ndtv.com

Video | Taliban praises India for resisting Afghan entanglement

India has done well to resist US calls for greater involvement in Afghanistan, the Taliban said in a rare direct comment about one of the strongest opponents of the hardline Islamist group that was ousted from power in 2001. The Taliban also said they won't let Afghanistan be used as a base...
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com


This will hurt...

“No doubt that India is a significant country in the region, but is also worth mentioning that they have full information about Afghanistan because they know each other very well in the long history,” the Taleban said.
“They are aware of the Afghan aspirations, creeds and love for freedom. It is totally illogical they should plunge their nation into a calamity just for the American pleasure.”
Again a video from 2012.





Ghost Hobbit said:
www.arabnews.com

Taleban praise India for keeping off Afghan mess

KABUL: India has done well to resist US calls for greater involvement in Afghanistan, the Taleban said in a rare direct comment about one of the strongest opponents of the hard-line group that was ousted from power in 2001.The Taleban also said they won’t let Afghanistan be used as a base...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com




as always, we win....again...
@Areesh 'ground reality as a whole'
Yes you won....
 
If only Taliban were so friendly with you, you would have not been training and arming NDS against Taliban.

I am writing for everyone to see and for the record that Taliban are going to put two conditions in front of India,
1 - Stop funding taliban enemies
2 - Give us money monthly/yearly

Now let's see what happens next. Tick tock tick tock ...
 
Now Hindustan is cheering on Taliban saying Kashmir is internal matter as if they are veto yielding entity :)

As far as Afghan soil is concerned, what Pakistan can do from Afghan soil against Hindustan? Hindustan don't share border with Afghanistan. It's Hindustan who always tries to use Afghan soil to finance terrorism and troubles in Pakistan.
 
Hahahahahaha:

There are no good Taliban, India on Afghan situation

As it prepares to participate in two international conferences on Afghanistan, India on Wednesday cautioned against treating any section of Taliban as "good", in an apparent message to the US which has expressed readiness to hold talks with "moderate" militia. Maintaining that it would be...
defence.pk

T minus 5

good that they now have to bow their heads.
:lol: :lol::lol:
 
