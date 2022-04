What sort of unrest is required for a civil war?

SIPRA said: Good, if a civil war starts, but I doubt. We don't have guts for it. Click to expand...

Conspiracy said: Judiciary was good when courts ruled against Nawaz Sharif.

PTI dissident were sadiq and ameen until they switched side.

If someone joins PTI he/she is an electable not traitor.

Establishment was good till they helped PTI get into power.



PTI is in delusional mode and also jazbati, they should have some patience.



None of state machinery is with PTI, they are tired of them. I don't know what they can do if they come into power? Can they hire new judges? New police? What is the plan?



In Civil war they will beat fellow PTI supporters on streets? KPK govt is also imported or that is only jaiz govt? Honest man with no plan. Click to expand...

That only time will tell but I am expecting millions in Karachi today and IK slowly getting agressive which I think is what the general people want. To take their aggression out. And sorry I won't be hypocrite to say civil unrest is not good. That is the only way forward if the corrupt lot is allowed to rule us.The problem of every anti IK is they think everyone vocal against the imported are PTI supporters. Oh begerton jaago, baat IK ki nahi Pakistan ki hai.Valid point my brother. I think the US knew this well, only maybe the establishment miscalculated this and thought people would sit and cheer on dollar going down.