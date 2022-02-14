What should Iran do if Vienna talks fail....Keep to 5 lines reply please

The Nuclear talks are almost over..the outcome is not known..in case the talks fail ,Iran has a big decision to take. Whatever decision is made will affect the entire Middle east..so What do U think should happen if you were the decision maker for Iran..



Please just give your actions and not the reasons behind it for now and try to keep it short to 5 lines if possible.



My own thoughts:



Iran should :

1- quietly leave the talks no threats

2- Kick all UN monitors out along with their Cameras but remain in NPT

3- Ramp up the enrichment to 90% and the production to Max possible

4- Have the first few Devices ready to go in 6 months

5 keep quiet about the above



Do not detonate anything..give a private tour to US experts so they know what you have.