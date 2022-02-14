What's new

What should Iran do if Vienna talks fail....Keep to 5 lines reply please

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
2,488
1
7,689
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
The Nuclear talks are almost over..the outcome is not known..in case the talks fail ,Iran has a big decision to take. Whatever decision is made will affect the entire Middle east..so What do U think should happen if you were the decision maker for Iran..

Please just give your actions and not the reasons behind it for now and try to keep it short to 5 lines if possible.

My own thoughts:

Iran should :
1- quietly leave the talks no threats
2- Kick all UN monitors out along with their Cameras but remain in NPT
3- Ramp up the enrichment to 90% and the production to Max possible
4- Have the first few Devices ready to go in 6 months
5 keep quiet about the above

Do not detonate anything..give a private tour to US experts so they know what you have.
 
Blue In Green

Blue In Green

FULL MEMBER
Nov 30, 2016
1,697
0
3,227
Country
United States
Location
United States
aryobarzan said:
The Nuclear talks are almost over..the outcome is not known..in case the talks fail ,Iran has a big decision to take. Whatever decision is made will affect the entire Middle east..so What do U think should happen if you were the decision maker for Iran..

Please just give your actions and not the reasons behind it for now and try to keep it short to 5 lines if possible.

My own thoughts:

Iran should :
1- quietly leave the talks no threats
2- Kick all UN monitors out along with their Cameras but remain in NPT
3- Ramp up the enrichment to 90% and the production to MAx possible
4- Have the first few Devices ready to go in 6 months
5 keep quiet about the above

Do not detonate anything..give a private tour to US experts so they know what you have.
Click to expand...

Iran should greatly reduce UN oversight and ramp of Nuclear activities until it reaches more of a bonafide nuclear threshold status. Ramp up missile production and deployment, getting ready for any possible Zionist incursion attempt.

Then wait and see.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dariush the Great
Iran launches research satellite into space
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
Sineva
U.S. Weighs New Sanctions on Iran’s Oil Sales to China if Nuclear Talks Fail
Replies
0
Views
333
Sineva
Sineva
Dariush the Great
Iran makes nuclear advance
Replies
4
Views
470
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Sineva
He led IDF intel gathering on Iran, was ignored and fears Israel is now paying the price
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
116
Views
6K
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
D
As Iran approaches nuclear threshhold, US is running out of leverage
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Dariush the Great
Dariush the Great

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom