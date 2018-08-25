What should be the prime task of PM

I invite public of Pakistan to state their PoV on.... what should be the prime duty of Imran Khan him self.

In my personal opinion:

1- IK should start construction of Kala Bagh Dam, asap.

Why.. because i consider Kalabagh construction as litmus test of ruler's patriotism.

2- IK should give free hand to Pak army... to react to all cross border movements and fire in more than befitting manner.

Why.. because i consider sovereignty of state and self respect goes down the drain, when it's being attacked regularly by states or individuals. Example of how US reacted to 911 and how India reacted to 2711 is in front of us to learn lesson, why self respect is priceless.

