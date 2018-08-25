/ Register

  Saturday, August 25, 2018

What should be the prime task of PM

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by BATMAN, Aug 25, 2018 at 9:21 PM.

What should the prime focus of new PM him self

  1. Construction of Kala Bagh Dam

  2. Reforms in Judiciary

  3. Review of projects initiated by previous govt.

  4. Changing staff in various state institutions /ministries

  5. Keeping charge of various ministries

  6. Order peace talks with TTP

  7. Order peace talks with India

  8. Engage with overseas Pakistanis to increase remittances

  9. Make alliances with other political parties against PMLN

  10. Other.... state in your post

  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:21 PM #1
BATMAN
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    I invite public of Pakistan to state their PoV on.... what should be the prime duty of Imran Khan him self.
    In my personal opinion:
    1- IK should start construction of Kala Bagh Dam, asap.
    Why.. because i consider Kalabagh construction as litmus test of ruler's patriotism.
    2- IK should give free hand to Pak army... to react to all cross border movements and fire in more than befitting manner.
    Why.. because i consider sovereignty of state and self respect goes down the drain, when it's being attacked regularly by states or individuals. Example of how US reacted to 911 and how India reacted to 2711 is in front of us to learn lesson, why self respect is priceless.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:23 PM #2
war&peace
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    He should stick to the agenda he announced in his speech. And he is doing great so far. Allah bless him and Pakistan.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:29 PM #3
GHALIB
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    he should bring economy on track .
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:31 PM #4
BATMAN
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    His agenda miss Kalabagh Dam so IMO he failed the test of patriotism.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:36 PM #5
BATMAN
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    Economy needs injection in FOREX, for which we need to send hordes of Pakistanis abroad to increase the remittances.
    His speech does not talk about any reforms in that direction.
    I don't know what's in his mind about raising fixing FOREX reserves.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:39 PM #6
war&peace
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Listen to his speech again... Furthermore, Fawad Hussain Minister for information announced that govt intends to make 3-4 large dams

    Damn how does it apply to your rat Pervaiz Musharraf then? the dictator who ruled the country for 11 years and Zia-ul-Haq?

    While your fatwa against IK's patriotism comes in the first week..
    You're a certified

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:48 PM #7
Indus Pakistan
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    No agenda of yours would pass IK. As for as you are concerned he is dead duck from word go. But on another note if we use your twisted test of patriotism then every single ruler of Pakistan since 1947 has failed as no one ever built Kalabagh.

    And no 1 agenda should be econony. Everything hinges on that followed by social security and justice for the poor.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:53 PM #8
war&peace
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Sir dams are important and PTI is going to build quite a few dams ...starting with diamir-Bhasha dam which the CJP announced already but also other dams as PTI govt in KPK wanted to build but federal govt created hindrances for it.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:56 PM #9
dil_dil
    dil_dil

    dil_dil FULL MEMBER

    Kalabagh dam isn't important. Build Bhasha dam at all cost though. First priority is make Pakistan secure from Torkham to Karachi. The reason India is so much ahead of Pakistan now is secure environment.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:56 PM #10
BATMAN
    BATMAN

    BATMAN ELITE MEMBER

    If you have nothing to argue..... than resort to what they taught you in hate classes.
    I can also find a banner in reply... but i leave it to the world to see the hypocrisy of defence.pk
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 9:59 PM #11
war&peace
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    I must have touched some nerve I guess but mate.. your lies and hypocrisies won't go unopposed.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 10:01 PM #12
Canuck786
    Canuck786

    Canuck786 FULL MEMBER

    The illicit drug use has been on a rise especially among the elite and in the name of greater public interest it should be dealt with and Imran Khan should make a sincere effort to rid the country of all illicit drugs.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 10:09 PM #13
war&peace
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    If it is among elite, I must say govt should facilitate it rather provide them with the most dangerous kind of drug and sell each 1 gram for Rs 1 billion
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 10:10 PM #14
Zibago
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    No 1 priority should be the destruction of the old guard so that even after Imran Khan the system has enough anti biotics to deal with them
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 10:11 PM #15
Zibago
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    The use of drug is a problem from the super rich to the super poor its not a class specific problem though poor fall through the cracks and end up living worse than animals on the street
     
