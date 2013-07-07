What's new

What should be the minimum weight of a person applying for GDP?

Greetings all,
I'm 17 years old, & recently appeared in HSSC part I exams from Karachi board. I'll be applying for the GDP course (permanent commission) next year, Insha'Allah.
I've read the eligibility criteria, and I can safely say that by the grace of almighty Allah, I'm fit. I have 6/6 eyesight (without spectacles), a suitable 5'8 height, feet which are curved from the base, chest size 31', good stamina and knees which don't touch when I stand straight, Alhamdullillah. (And will hopefully achieve good marks in HSSC, too.)
But the required weight wasn't mentioned anywhere. I'm a bit skinny. My weight is only 52-53 Kg (below 129 lbs), and I fear I might be underweight and this MIGHT be the reason for me to get screened out (If I do, God forbid.)
So my question is, how much minimum weight is required? Should I start eating lots of parathas? I still have a year and I might pull this off. Thanks.
 
First of all dear best of Luck for your future ambitions.
Secondly Weight is relative to your height and age. There is a chart about this. May be you can find it on internet also. As far as i remember at around 18 years age and with 5.8 height your weight of 52kg is perfect for selection criteria. Even 1,2 kgs below the standard get cleared from initial medical test but even 1kg over weight are dropped. So in my view you will get through.
 
Check your BMI online. BMI refers to body mass index. It should be between 18 and 23 i guess. Good luck.
 
i want to know that in logistic branch of PAF they have written the eligibility to be as follows:
Logistics:
Nationality:Male Citizen of Pakistan
Marital Status:Married / Unmarried
Age:18-30 years
Height :163 cm
Training:49 Weeks
Type of Commission=Permanent Commission (PC), Short Service Commission (SSC)
Educational Qualification:MBA / BBA (04 years) with 2nd Division

they did not mention weight so it has to be consider that weight does not matter in these posts of PAF like Admin & Special Duties,Accounts and Logistics

i will sucessfully full filled all the requirements mentioned above :smart: but weight is my question so please help me in this matter
 
52KG for 5.8 guy is quite embarrassing.. I am about same built as you but weight 60 and sometimes i feel like im the skinniest guy in the world. i recommend you hit the gym and start with light weights and gradually increase the weight! Their are some great workouts on youtube to increase mass. If you can, invest in some quality protein supplements such as whey protein by optimum nutrition add a banana in jar of milk and you got yourself a great shake to increase mass.. DO NOT BE fooled with nonsense supplements and pills.
And good luck.
 
And my weight is 97 pounds with 5 feet and 7 inches height, what should I do, apply or not?
 

