What should be the minimum weight of a person applying for GDP?

Greetings all,

I'm 17 years old, & recently appeared in HSSC part I exams from Karachi board. I'll be applying for the GDP course (permanent commission) next year, Insha'Allah.

I've read the eligibility criteria, and I can safely say that by the grace of almighty Allah, I'm fit. I have 6/6 eyesight (without spectacles), a suitable 5'8 height, feet which are curved from the base, chest size 31', good stamina and knees which don't touch when I stand straight, Alhamdullillah. (And will hopefully achieve good marks in HSSC, too.)

But the required weight wasn't mentioned anywhere. I'm a bit skinny. My weight is only 52-53 Kg (below 129 lbs), and I fear I might be underweight and this MIGHT be the reason for me to get screened out (If I do, God forbid.)

So my question is, how much minimum weight is required? Should I start eating lots of parathas? I still have a year and I might pull this off. Thanks.